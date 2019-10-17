FRIDAY
11TH ANNUAL MID-CITY PORCH CRAWL: 6 p.m., NOLA Craft Culture, 127 S. Solomon St., New Orleans. A tour of designated midcitizens' porches with a different food and cocktail sample, provided by Mid-City restaurants and bars, at each porch location.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER: 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Convention Center, 1001 S. Peters St., New Orleans. Join The Murder Mystery Company live in New Orleans for the showing of Midnight at the Masquerade, an immersive mystery experience full of twists and turns.
AN UNHALLOWED NIGHT: 7 p.m., The Art Garage, 2231 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. An unhallowed night featuring Lotus In Stereo, Twinspan, Rust, Kris Russ and Tyler Klein. This is an all ages event featuring local talent, Halloween festivities and more awesome plans for the evening.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
2019 NOLA REGGAE FEST: 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, Congo Square Louis Armstrong Park, 701 Rampart St., New Orleans. A cultural experience with music, food and art. Tickets $5-$115. eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY-WEDNESDAY
THE 30TH NEW ORLEANS FILM FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., various locations New Orleans. New Orleans Film Festival gears up for its 30th anniversary with more than 230 new films, fantastic parties, Q&A's with filmmakers and actors, pitch competitions and more. neworleansfilmsociety.org.
SATURDAY
BIRD WATCHING IN CITY PARK: 8 a.m., City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Explore the Couturie Forest while enjoying a look at City Park’s avian inhabitants. $20.
KREWE OF BOO HALLOWEEN PARADE: 6:30 p.m. Parade starts in the Marigny, rolls through the French Quarter and ends in the Warehouse District for the Monster Mash costume party. Halloween themed floats with more than 400 riders tossing local goodies, 30 marching groups and costume fun.
THURSDAY
BEER AND BRATS: 5 p.m., Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 1230 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. Knights of Columbus benefit for Sante Total Hatian medical clinic with bratwurst or smoked sausage with pistolette, potato salad, sauerkraut and more German food and beverages for purchase. $8-$25.
NEW ORLEANS INDEPENDENT FASHION SHOWCASE: 7 p.m., Happyland Theater, 3126 Burgundy St., New Orleans. More than 10 designers showing. $10-$25.
ONGOING
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson of the New York stage headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, please visit BroadwayNOLA.com or call (800) 838-3006.
NEW ORLEANS NIGHTMARE: 7 p.m., 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson. The Halloween horror experience with Clown, Rise of the Dead, Darkest Dreams plus phobia sensory overload and mini escape games. Selected days through Nov. 2. $20-30. neworleansnightmare.com.
THE MORTUARY: 7 p.m., Mortuary Haunted House, 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. The haunted house, in a former mortuary, is themed “Scream No More: The Cult of 13,” and visitors will dodge ghostly serial killers and other monsters while wearing the protective Ivory Masks of Ether to see the ghosts and for protection; there are also escape rooms. Various dates through Nov. 2. $30. themortuary.net.
SCREAM ISLAND: 6 p.m., Scouts Island, 1034 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. Immersive Halloween festival experience with music, food, carnival rides, a Kid Zone and horror haunts. Fridays to Sundays through Nov. 2. $20-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
SPOOK FEST 2019: 6 p.m., Clearview Center, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., New Orleans. The Haynes Academy drama department will be hosting a haunted house it the Clearview Rooms with four themed, family-friendly experiences: an “It”-inspired sewer scene, a haunted doll room, a spider den and a dinosaur adventure reminiscent of Jurassic Park. Through Oct. 31. $5. clearviewcenter.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones