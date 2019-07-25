FRIDAY
DIRTY DISCO TECH — A BAD BUNNY PARTY: The District Event Center, 4607 B Johnston St., Lafayette. Disco threads, outrageously exxxtra or avant-garde costumes, fetish or rave wear encouraged.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LA OUTDOOR EXPO & BOAT SHOW: 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. This premiere event is for everything outdoors, from hunting to camping to outdoor activities and includes boat exhibitions.
LRE PRESENTS "AMERICAN BUFFALO" BY DAVID MAMET: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Ticket prices are $20. For more information, go to www.LREtheatre.com.
SATURDAY
CHRISTMAS IN JULY: 10 a.m., Allure Enhancement Center, 500 Juliette Place, Lafayette. Expo with vendors of local women owned businesses.
PADDLEBOARDING FUNDAMENTALS: 2 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E Pinhook Road, Lafayette. $45 per paddler.
LADY KATHERINE' S A NIGHT OF BELLY DANCE AND ART DISPLAY: 8 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Join for a monthly (fourth Saturday) event of amazing belly dance and beautiful art display.
MONDAY
LES VUES FILM SERIES — "J'AI ÉTÉ AU BAL" / "I WENT TO THE DANCE": 6:30 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. The definitive film, by Les Blank and Chris Strachwitz, on the history of the toe-tapping, foot-stomping music of French Southwest Louisiana. The film includes many Cajun and Zydeco greats, featuring Michael Doucet and BeauSoleil, Clifton Chenier, Marc and Ann Savoy, D.L. Menard and many others.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Derek Sheen. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
