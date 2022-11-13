What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal.
“I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
The story didn’t win the contest, so Cogburn eliminated the mandatory paragraphs, revised it and sent it off to literary journals.
“Chainsaw” takes place in a dystopian world where most of the people and all of the cars have mysteriously disappeared. Two of the survivors, auto mechanic Skeeter and philosophy professor Mike, wander around the national park that Skeeter happened to be visiting when everything got strange. They eventually discover that many of the remaining people have decided that a woman with a chainsaw is a god, in charge of the world, or both.
“It’s a bit of an unusual story for me,” Cogburn said. “Much darker than anything I’ve ever written. But that’s the fun of limitation. You never know where your imagination might take you.”
Cogburn's written two novels: "Louisiana Saves the Library" and "Ava’s Place." Follow her on Twitter, @emilycogburn and on Facebook, @emilybeckcogburn.