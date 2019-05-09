SATURDAY
THE ART OF 5K: 8 a.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. This race will take place through art-filled downtown Lafayette and the surrounding neighborhoods. Dress up as your favorite artist (performing/visual) or artwork.
ACADIANA BREW HA HA: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Tastings by local breweries as well as micro and nano breweries.
ARTCADE 2019: 3 p.m., LITE, 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Artcade is a free one-day event dedicated to promoting video game development, independent film, and music and art that is unique to Acadiana presented by the Academy of Interactive Entertainment and the LITE Center.
SPRING SWING ZYDECO AND R&B FESTIVAL: 4 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette.
JAZZ CABBAGE — A STANDUP COMEDY SHOWCASE: 8:30 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. This monthly showcase features the best stand-up comedians from around the south, as well as national and touring comedians. This month’s headliner is Jeff D (Nola) with Brian Zeolla, Stephen Baker and Ben Brainard.
SUNDAY
MOTHER'S DAY PAINTING EVENTS: 1 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 107-B Energy Parkway, Lafayette. Mother's Day-themed painting class guided by experienced artists.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headliner TBA. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," "Karen deClouet: Various Shapes and Sizes" and "And the Stars Aligned," all through May 11. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through June 8. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through Saturday. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
