The Krewe of Artemis introduced the 2023 Royal Court to board members, members of the royal court, krewe members and their guests at its 22nd coronation at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center Aug. 27.
The royal court will be presented at the krewe’s annual Mardi Gras Soiree Jan. 14, 2023.
Dr. Deepesh “Rubin” Patel and Mrs. Katie Revel Cheatham were crowned King and Queen Artemis XXII. The court presentation continued with the introduction of royal maids Sarah Isabelle Bonner, Isabella Elise Lalonde and Barbara Blake Shanklin.
The royal dukes are Owen Paul Charlson, Landry James Horn and Carson Mitchell Covington. Princesses are Margaret Isabella Heck, Eliza Claire Boden and Marguerite Ann Uzee.
The queen’s pages are Arabella Layne Alvarez and Layla Indira Patel. Junior Dukes are Joseph Roland Bodin, Jayden Vishal Patel and Milind Kaushik Patel. The king’s pages are Kavin Vian Patel and Reeyin Rami Patel.
Dr. Patel is the husband of Manisha Patel and is the chief executive officer and chief medical officer for Patient Plus Urgent Care. He also serves as hospice medical director for Pinnacle Hospice.
The queen is the wife of Steven Cheatham. She is an accomplished artist and community volunteer.
Sarah is the daughter of Allyson and Dr. Everett Bonner. Isabella is the daughter of Dr. Elise Scallan Lalonde and Dr. Jimmy Lalonde. Barbara's mother is Missy Harris.
Owen is the son of Nicki and Rob Stewart and Joel and Nicole Charlson. Carson's parents are Wendy and Jon Covington. James is the son of Karen and Marty Horn.
Eliza is the daughter of Katie and Greg Bodin. Margaret's parents are Loredana and Ryan Heck. Marguerite is the daughter of Travis and Kim Uzee and Dr. Ann and Larry Cook. Joseph's parents are Katie and Greg Bodin. Jayden and Milind are the sons of Manisha and Dr. Rubin Patel.
Arabella is the daughter of Erin and Sebastian Alvarez. Layla's parents are Prisha and Ravi Patel. Kavin is the son of Manisha and Dr. Rubin Patel. Reeyin is the son of Prisha and Ravi Patel.
Also being presented was the 2022 royal court: Scott Taylor, King Artemis XX and Mimi Singer Lee, Queen Artemis XX, along with royal maids Alexis Harvey, Sarah Livingston and Katelyn Schroeder, and royal dukes Gabriel Black, James Van Hook and Eric Schroeder.
The Krewe of Artemis will roll through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge Feb. 10, 2023.