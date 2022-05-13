DR. DEAN JILEK

Dean Jilek

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Dean Jilek, who has a doctorate in musical arts and is the director of choral activities at the University of North Dakota, will serve as guest conductor of the choir Sunday at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St.

Jilek will lead the choir at the 10:30 a.m. principal Mass for the fifth Sunday of Easter.

All are invited. For more information, call (225) 387-5928 or email office@cathedralbr.org.

Centenarian to be honored

The Greater Greene Chapel AME Church, 1232 N. 32nd St., will pay tribute to member Carrie Mae at 11 a.m. Sunday as she celebrates her 100th birthday.

Explore BR

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.

The Rev. Constance B. Wicker will give the sermon.

Prayer vigil 

The St. Joseph Baptist Church Outreach Ministry, 2510 Tennessee St., will host a prayer vigil at 11 a.m. May 21.

The public is invited. 