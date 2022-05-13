Dean Jilek, who has a doctorate in musical arts and is the director of choral activities at the University of North Dakota, will serve as guest conductor of the choir Sunday at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St.
Jilek will lead the choir at the 10:30 a.m. principal Mass for the fifth Sunday of Easter.
All are invited. For more information, call (225) 387-5928 or email office@cathedralbr.org.
Centenarian to be honored
The Greater Greene Chapel AME Church, 1232 N. 32nd St., will pay tribute to member Carrie Mae at 11 a.m. Sunday as she celebrates her 100th birthday.
The Rev. Constance B. Wicker will give the sermon.
Prayer vigil
The St. Joseph Baptist Church Outreach Ministry, 2510 Tennessee St., will host a prayer vigil at 11 a.m. May 21.
The public is invited.