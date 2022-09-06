Corinne Martin, author of "Louisiana Herb Journal," will lead a Discover Nature program called “Connecting and Healing with Louisiana Medicinal Plants” from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road.
The program will take place in the arboretum's Beverly Brown Coates Auditorium, between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Siegen Lane.
The arboretum will partner with the Capital Area Native Plant Society and the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge as hosts for the event.
Martin will discuss the importance of the relationship between humans and their environment, and how she makes herbal medicine. She will share her perspective on how to get to know one’s “home ground” through a lens of healing and participation. She'll also provide a demonstration of how to make herbal remedies with plants outlined in her book.
Participants will gain a deeper recognition of ways that stewardship of plants can impact personal health as well as Louisiana’s ecological future.
"Louisiana Herb Journal," as well as plants featured in the book, will be available for purchase.
For members of Hilltop, the plant society and the naturalists group, registration is $10, and for nonmembers, $15. Masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are encouraged but not required. Any changes to COVID protocols will be posted one week before the event on the arboretum website.
For more information about this event or how to become a member, contact LSU Hilltop Arboretum at (225) 767-6916, www.lsu.edu/hilltop or hilltop@lsu.edu.