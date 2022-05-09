New Orleans barbecuer extraordinaire James Cruse will throw down on the new season of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" premiering with a 90-minute episode at 8 p.m. Monday.
If you've eaten at Central City BBQ in the Crescent City, you've tasted what pitmaster Cruse can do.
"James has been barbecuing and smoking meats for over 24 years. Not only does he have years of restaurant experience, but he has won countless awards from various barbecue competitions to prove he is among the best in the country," a news release says. "Most recently James was the 2021 Memphis in May World Champion in Ribs, placed in both the World Food Championship and 2021 Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue Contest, and is the three-time grand champion for Hogs for the Cause."
In "BBQ Brawl," celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Jet Tila guide nine contestants (three per team) through culinary challenges to test their skills as well as teamsmanship.
Over eight episodes, judges barbecue legend Rodney Scott, famed chef Brooke Williamson and lifestyle personality Carson Kressley will select a "Master of 'Cue." The winner will "appear across Food Network’s digital platforms to become its official BBQ expert for the year," the release also said.
"BBQ Brawl" also will be available on discovery+ with new episodes added weekly.