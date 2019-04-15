Alpha Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of key women educators was recognized as a Gold Key Chapter and received the newsletter award at the state convention held March 15-17 in Vidalia.
President Betsy Stafford, Vice President Joyce Landry, Second Vice President and Newsletter Editor Peggy King, Reporter Cynthia Guidroz and Myrna Tuminello represented the chapter. Stafford created a presentation in memory of the 12 founders’ accomplishments for the Epsilon State Founders Birthday recognition program.
Alpha Lambda won the 2019 Fleur de Lis Award for the service project titled “Alpha Lambda Lends a Hand to Morganza Cultural District” in their efforts to revitalize the village of Morganza. Guidroz and Tuminello made the display board explaining the project and accepted the certificate on behalf of the chapter.
Amateur Radio Club hears about equipment
Three Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club members spoke on the radio equipment they use to enjoy their hobby at the March 26 meeting.
Jerry Clouatre, John Krupsky and Jon Reise gave slide presentations depicting how their transceivers, radio amplifiers, computers and other electronic equipment were wired within their homes. There are probably over a hundred ways of setting up an amateur radio station, they said, from the very simple radio station consisting of a transceiver and a wire antenna to the very expensive and elaborate amateur station that consumes a whole room and has a tower antenna for transmission.
The trio walked the audience through the reasoning behind their equipment selection, emphasizing through photos how each equipment connection was made while maintaining electrical safety and room decor. Rather than use high radio towers, the presenters used wire antennas that are virtually invisible from the road and strung from trees in their yard. They nevertheless talked to other radio amateurs from over a hundred countries and all 50 states. A question-and-answer session followed the presentations.
For more information on the club, whose slogan is "Amateur Radio: The Hobby for a Lifetime," visit brarc.org.
Norvant CEO speaks about juvenile diabetes
Patterson native and Novant Health CEO Carl Armato teamed up with Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International Board Chairwoman Ellen Leake for an afternoon of networking and discussion on April 4 at the City Club of Baton Rouge.
Topics included how research into type 1 diabetes, a chronic disease affecting 1.25 million Americans, is improving lives around the globe. Armato spoke about his lifelong experience with diabetes and how his diagnosis has shaped his leadership of a healthcare network by not only uncovering critical gaps within the healthcare system, but also providing encouragement to others facing a chronic disease.
Woman's club hears author Gray
Rannah Gray, author of "Familiar Evil," spoke to the Woman's Club of Baton Rouge on April 4. Her book is the story of local television personality Scott Rogers.
Guest artist Heather Ricard displayed her oil paintings. The club's LSU scholarship winner, violinist Hannah Panamarenka, performed. Panamarenka is a Zachary resident originally from Belarus, and is an LSU music major. Club Chairwoman Karen Cordell introduced her, and Raymond Yee accompanied on piano.
Rosemary Lane planned refreshments, helped by Tessa Bankston, Carolyn Chaney and Rita Grant. Cordell poured coffee. Mary Ladner and Trish Sedlin were greeters.
Canary Islanders hear about musical pioneers
Vice President Wade Falcon talked about the ancestry, lives and musical careers of Joe Falcon and Cleoma Breaux, who recorded the very first Cajun music commercial record in 1928, when Canary Islanders Heritage Society met April 6.
For information about the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana, visit canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org.
Sansone receives safety scholarship
A Southeastern Louisiana University senior majoring in occupational safety, health and environment has been awarded a national scholarship from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.
Tyler Sansone, of Baton Rouge, received the $5,000 award based upon his cumulative grade-point average, a submitted essay on why he entered the program and his commitment to obtaining professional certification upon his graduation.
In addition to his studies at Southeastern, Sansone is a student member of the American Society of Safety Professionals and is involved in intramural sports, having participated in both men’s softball and football.
Torchbearer Beta elects officers
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met April 2 at Linda Musso's home. Also in attendance were Jean Leyda, Juanita Coutee, Sandy Bailey, Virginia Huffman and Verlyne LeBlanc.
The members brought toiletries and toys to donate to Tri Delta Place for children going through a crisis. Leyda spoke on the legend of the sand dollar as it relates to the crucifixion of Jesus.
Officers for the coming year were elected: Huffman, president; LeBlanc, vice president and extension officer; Coutee, treasurer; Leyda, recording secretary and City Council representative; and Musso, corresponding secretary.
SLU students finalists in singing competition
Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University vocal performance students were finalists — including five first-place winners — at the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition recently at SLU.
Receiving first-place nods were Andrew Butler, of River Ridge, freshman men division; Cheyenne Moore, of Slidell, senior women’s division; Alfred Harper, junior men division; Wesley Newton, of Bourg, senior men; and Joshua Staes, of Baton Rouge, graduate men. Southeastern vocal students swept both the freshman men and senior women categories.
Other students recognized at the competition include: Caitlyn Rodrigue, of Thibodaux, second-place sophomore women; Canaan White, of Ponchatoula, second-place freshman men; Sara Cage, of Baton Rouge, second-place senior women; Camryn Rodrigue, of Thibodaux, third-place sophomore women; William Dopp, of Independence, third-place freshman men; Carley Duet, of Cut Off, third-place junior women; Anne Labranche, of Mandeville, third-place senior women; Emily Guagliardo, fourth-place, freshman women; and Deondra Bell, fourth place senior women.
Zoo's FrogWatch wins conservation award
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo FrogWatch USA Chapter was awarded the Louisiana Wildlife Federation's Conservation Organization of the Year Award for 2018 in the annual Governor’s State Conservation Achievement Recognition Program conducted by the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.
Celebrating its 55th year, the awards program recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have made significant contributions to the cause of conservation and the wise use of Louisiana’s natural resources.
FrogWatch USA was created in 1998 by the U.S. Geological Survey. In 2009, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums assumed management of FrogWatch USA as part of its long-term commitment to amphibian conservation.
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has been actively participating in FrogWatch since 2016. To date, 94 trained volunteers have participated in this important conservation program, 12 wetland sites have been registered, 515 observations have been recorded and 283 hours have been volunteered.
