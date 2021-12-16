Trade some vinyl
Record Swap Day, where collectors can connect and trade with each other, spins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Local vinyl record vendors will also have tables of records to browse. ebrpl.com.
Help BREC celebrate
The recreation and park entity is turning 75 and everyone is invited to the party at 6 p.m. Saturday in Independence Community Park, 7500 Independence Blvd. Live music, strolling entertainment, sneaux, food, and fireworks at 8 p.m. brec.org.
Look to the stars
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum presents Saturday Stargazing at 10 a.m. in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and such in the local sky, then watch a show for all ages. $12, adults; $10, children ages 3-12 and adults over 65, and free for members. lasm.org.