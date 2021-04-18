To mark National Poetry Month, the Louisiana Center for the Book will present two online programs featuring poets from throughout the state.
On April 20, John Warner Smith, the state's poet laureate, will host a virtual edition of “Just Listen to Yourself: Louisiana’s Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets.”
Smith has invited six poets from across Louisiana to read their work. Scheduled to participate are David Armand, Kelly Harris-DeBerry, William J. Jefferson, Dorie LaRue, Patrice Melnick and Thomas Parrie. The presentation will be recorded and available on YouTube and Facebook beginning at noon on April 20.
A lagniappe event, “Just Listen to Yourself: A Retrospective,” will feature Darrell Bourque, the Louisiana poet laureate who originated the program in 2011, hosting readings by all of the poets who have served as the state’s poet laureates: Julie Kane, Ava Leavell Haymon, Peter Cooley, Jack Bedell and John Warner Smith. This recorded presentation will be accessible on YouTube and Facebook beginning at noon on April 27.
For more information about the participating poets, visit state.lib.la.us. For a listing of all the participating poets who have contributed to the “Just Listen to Yourself” series, check out the “In the News” section at the library's website.
The Louisiana Center for the Book, established in the State Library of Louisiana in 1994 to encourage reading and interest in books, libraries and celebrating Louisiana’s rich literary heritage, is the state affiliate of the Library of Congress Center for the Book.