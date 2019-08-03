Wild West Hoedown
WHAT: Dance for those with developmental disabilities and their caretakers
WHEN: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4
WHERE: UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd. (on service road between Sherwood Forest and Green Oaks Drive)
ADMISSION: Free
INFORMATION: (225) 939-2923
DETAILS: The event includes live music by Ambush, free jambalaya dinner, soft drinks and dessert. The dances formerly sponsored by Circle Civitan are now sponsored by UCT (United Commercial Travelers), a fraternal benefit society dedicated to community service.
Civic associations meeting
WHAT: A special forum of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations to address changes made to improve drainage efficiencies since the flood of August 2016
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: fgbrca.org or President Nancy Curry at (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: Speakers from federal, state and local governments will provide an update on the actual changes made, as well as the status of future projects, all aimed at reducing flood risk. Paul Sawyer, chief of staff for Congressman Garret Graves, will give a broad overview of the drainage issues affecting our area and state. Pat Forbes, executive director of the state Office of Community Development, will explain how the state will utilize the $1.2 billion in HUD flood mitigation and relief funds and discuss watershed-level planning across parish lines. Kelvin Hill, parish assistant chief administrative officer, and Fred Raiford, parish director of transportation and drainage, along with a representative from HTNB, the firm contracted by the city to perform a comprehensive stormwater management plan, will discuss the measures being taken while awaiting funding.
Food & Wine Fête
WHAT: The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society's 13th Annual Food & Wine Fête
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
WHERE: L'Auberge Casino, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
TICKETS/INFO: $75, bresbr.org
DETAILS: Event includes a Louisiana chefs' competition featuring over 40 restaurants, plus more than 200 wines for tasting. There will be a raffle for an "Instant Wine Cellar," with 200 bottles going to the winner.
Heels for Hearts
WHAT: Heels for Hearts, an education social that encourages women to get informed about their heart health
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12
WHERE: Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St., Lafayette
TICKETS: $25 at heelsforheartslafayette.eventbrite.com
DETAILS: Sponsored by Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Lafayette General Health, the evening will include a Q&A session with a panel of physicians and wellness experts as well as a heart-healthy dinner, wine and signature cocktails, interactive games, door prizes and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Faith House, a domestic violence crisis center and shelter based in Lafayette.