Remember when Louisiana/Mississippi trio Chapel Hart said they were working on a song with Darius Rucker?
Well, it's available now, as is Louisiana native Justin Champagne's remix of "If She Ain't Country" with entertainer Snoop Dogg.
On the heels of their recent run all the way to the finals of "America's Got Talent," Chapel Hart lend their three-part harmony to country artist Rucker's "Ol' Church Hymn."
Rucker had previously joined the women for a performance of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” during the “Talent” season finale last month on NBC.
Multiplatinum star and three-time Grammy winner Rucker describes his new single as a redemptive ballad.
Rucker wrote "Ol' Church Hymn" along with Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller and Greylan James. Promotional materials say the singers "profess a born-again love in the joyful chorus":
You soothe my soul like an ol’ church hymn
Found in a book in the back of a pew
Born again love I’m a new person
Hand in the air hallelujah
Amen, Amen, Amen
Amen, Amen, Amen
You soothe my soul like an ol’ church hymn
Chapel Hart — sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle — grew up in Poplarville, Mississippi, but have lived in New Orleans for a few years, playing area gigs while trying to break into the Nashville, Tennessee scene. Their appearance on the NBC entertainment competition series has given them just the mega-exposure they needed. Their original songs "You Can Have Him, Jolene" and "The Girls Are Back In Town," both performed on the show, have gained international attention.
For more information, visit chapelhart.com and follow on social media @ChapelHartBand.
Meanwhile, country rap artist Champagne, of New Iberia, has followed his opening-act stint on Snoop Dogg's "420 Tour" with another collaboration with the megastar.
The "If She Ain't Country" remix "not only blends genres, but has the ability to bring diverse fan bases together. This track is bigger than just a good song, it’s a vibe for the people," a news release says.
Champagne, who kicked off his music career through viral videos on social media, has released a new EP and multiple music videos since the tour run a few months ago.
“I’m amped to have this song out with Snoop Dogg,” says Champagne. “He’s such a cultural icon and it’s such an honor to have him remix one of my songs.”
Release of the accompanying video is expected soon.
"The video, shot at Snoop’s compound in California, is a high energy production filled with girls, gambling and an insanely jacked up truck," the release also says.
For more on the rising artist, go to facebook.com/champagneitis.