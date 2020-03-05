Bruce Bruce, the Atlanta comedian whose credits include BET’s “Comic View” and movie appearances with Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, is taking another lap with Martin Lawrence’s LIT AF Tour.
The trek’s second edition, coming Sunday to the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, also features DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley and Benji Brown.
“No two shows are the same, and we all bring something different to the party,” Martin said in advance of the tour’s 29 dates.
A few weeks after the tour's launch, Bruce said, "So far, so good," adding that "Martin's name alone sells shows out."
Other than Lawrence, Bruce is the only performer from the 2018 LIT AF Tour who’s back in 2020.
“Martin told his people he wanted me again on this new tour,” Bruce said. “That’s a lot of love right there.”
Lawrence juggles the order in which the comedians appear each night.
“We just have to go with the flow,” Bruce said. “And that’s cool. We like that.”
For Bruce, it’s never about outdoing his fellow comics.
“I’m not worried about the other comedians on the show or how they do,” he said. “I’m only worried about how I do. I want people to be like, ‘You know what? I’ll come see him again.’ ”
Bruce often works members of audience into his act.
“But it’s not like I intend to mess with people,” he said. “It’s just that, when I see something out there, I’m like, ‘Oh. I’ve got to say something.’ Like, if somebody thinks they’re wearing a nice jacket, I be like, ‘No! Let me tell you what’s wrong with it.’ I see something funny about it.”
Nonetheless, the comedy Bruce generates when he zeroes in on someone because of an unwise wardrobe choice is much warmer than the aggressive insult comedy at which Don Rickles, one of Bruce’s stand-up heroes, excelled.
“Don Rickles was the king of messing with the audience,” Bruce said.
Despite his admiration for Rickles and such black stars as Richard Pryor and Flip Wilson, Bruce’s favorite comic is — get ready for this — Milton Berle. Known as Uncle Miltie and, thanks to his stardom during the early years of TV, Mr. Television, Berle worked in show business for most of the 20th century.
“I grew up in a black neighborhood, so you’re looking at a black kid in a hood liking a white comic,” Bruce said. “Kids thought I was crazy. But Uncle Miltie was so witty and quick and confident. And he was super-great on the Dean Martin roasts. They would talk about Uncle Miltie the whole roast, but when he came up, he had something for them, buddy.”
Beyond Berle, Bruce said, “Of course, I grew up listening to Richard Pryor, Bill Cosby, Red Foxx, Moms Mabley, Pigmeat Markham. My uncle had their albums. He told me, ‘Don’t listen to those albums.’ But as soon as my uncle left out the door, I snuck in and listened to them.”
Despite being a funny person all of his life, Bruce didn’t consider becoming a professional comedian until well into adulthood. He was working as a FritoLay route salesman when he finally stepped on stage.
“Every job I ever did, I told jokes,” Bruce recalled. “But I didn’t know I was funny. I was just being me. And then a guy at FritoLay told me, ‘I’ve seen comedians. I look at them every night on TV. You need to go on stage, man.’ ”
A year later, Bruce made his comedy debut at the Comedy Act Theater in Atlanta.
“When I got on stage,” he said, “I knew I should have been doing that my whole life. I stuck with it and it did great for me.”
In addition to his performances, Bruce wrote his autobiography, “Baby James Brown.”
“I tell the truth,” he said of the book. “It’s makes you think. It makes you cry a little bit, too. And it’s going to make you laugh.”
LIF AF Tour with Martin Lawrence, Bruce Bruce, DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley and Benji Brown
7:30 p.m. Sunday
Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road
$36.50-$96.50