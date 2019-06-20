FRIDAY
CONCORDIA'S CELEBRATION OF THE SUMMER SOLSTICE: 5:30 p.m., Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Entertainment, Champagne and a performance by Bamboula 2000. Free. www.ashecac.org.
OPERA IN THE PIAZZA: 7 p.m., Piazza d'Italia, 377 Poydras St., New Orleans. The American Italian Cultural Center hosts an evening of music al fresco, with Lena Prima and an ensemble of opera singers performing arias. Food and beverages are available. $20. www.americanitalianculturalcenter.com.
DINNER AND A ZOOVIE: 8 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The annual series of family-friendly flicks returns, with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" screened at the Capital One Bank Field. Food is available. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
SATURDAY
JUNETEENTH UNITY LEVEE 3K RUN/WALK: 7 a.m., New Birth Cathedral of Glory Ministries, 2150 The Rev. Richard Wilson Drive, New Orleans. The run is followed by the Juneteenth Community Festival, which has entertainment, vendors, kids activities and community resources. www.newbirthcathedralofglory.org.
BIG TOP CAKE COMPETITION: 11 a.m., Southern Food & Beverage Foundation, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The theme for the cake decorating competition is “Summer Dreams" and winners are decided by professional judges as well as the public. There are demonstrations, cake tastings and a bakery carnival. Winners will be announced at 1:45 p.m. Tickets $5.25-$10.50. www.natfab.org.
PARTY FOR THE PLANET: 11 a.m., Pollination Celebration, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., New Orleans. Learn about the relationship between animals, plants and humans with educational chats and interactive activities led by Audubon entomology staff members, educators and conservation partners. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
TWISTED BEER FEST: 4 p.m., Castine Center, Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Featuring more than 200 beer samplings, food and music, with proceeds benefiting homeless animals. www.northshorehumane.org.
COLOUR ME KRAZY CARNIVAL PARADE: 5 p.m., Canal and South Peters streets. The Caribbean Festival event includes a masquerade costume or Paint vs. Powder section and leads to the festival at Central City BBQ on Rampart Street. Tickets $40-$275. www.nolacaribbeanfestival.com.
KOKOMO STROLL: 5 p.m., Downtown Covington. The summer drink and dine event downtown has beach-themed music as patrons stop at more than 20 tents for samples. Tickets $30. www.gocovington.com.
EVENING OF BLUE ROSES DINNER AND AWARDS: 6:30 p.m., The picnic-style dinner to benefit The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company honors Thomas Keith and has interactive entertainment from characters, a silent auction and the Blue Rose Awards. $100.
1940 LATIN MUSIC DINE AND DANCE: 8:30 p.m., National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Muevelo provides music from Latin stars of the 194s, and a special menu of Caribbean cuisine is served at 6 p.m. Tickets $25-$65. www.nationalww2museum.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
LOUISIANA CAJUN-ZYDECO FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Music, an arts market, food vendors and more are part of the festival celebrating the Louisiana musical styles. Free admission. www.jazzandheritage.org.
NOLA CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL: 5 p.m., Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. This two-day festival is part of the NOLA Caribbean Experience series of events, with music, food, arts and crafts and dance. Tickets $10-$15. www.nolacaribbeanfestival.com.
SUNDAY
BIKE BASH: 1 p.m., Parking lot behind American Legion Post, 2222 Front St., Slidell. American Legion Riders Bayou Liberty Post 374 event for United States Veterans Service Dogs includes a silent auction, raffle, concessions and a chance to meet some of the canines.
EVENING OF MUSIC AND LITERATURE: 6:30 p.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, New Orleans. NOMA and Narrative 4 present eight international authors accompanied by live music that reflects each author's home nation. Free admission. www.noma.org.
MASTER OF THE CRAFT — BUTTS AND BRISKETS: 1 p.m., Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Daniel Robert, curator of meat science, teaches the basics of grilling butts and briskets, with demonstrations on barbecuing, rubs and sauces. Tickets $25-$65. www.natfab.org.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones