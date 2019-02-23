Shell Show
WHAT: Louisiana Malacological Society's annual exhibition.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 2-3.
WHERE: Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd.
ADMISSION: Free.
DETAILS: Seashell displays of all kinds, kids' games, and shells and more for sale.
Special needs camps
WHAT: The Lakeshore Lions Club will host a meeting for parents seeking information about the special needs Lions Camp for children.
WHEN: 1 p.m. March 18
WHERE: Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave.
INFORMATION: Gerry Carbo, president of the Lakeshore Lions Club, at (225) 937-8333 or email: gjcarbo@bellsouth.net
DETAILS: Applications are being accepted for special needs youngsters to attend the free Lions camp, located north of Leesville, which will open Sunday, May 26. The camp schedule is: one-week session for youngsters with pulmonary disorders; two one-week sessions for the mild mentally challenged ages 8-19; two one-week sessions for youngsters with diabetes ages 6-14; two one-week sessions for visual, hearing and orthopedically impaired youngsters ages 7-19; one-week session for youngsters with hematology/oncology, cancer and sickle cell disorders ages 6-14. All requests for summer camp are handled locally by Lions Club members, and each applicant requires a member's sponsorship.