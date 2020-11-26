Editor's note: This story was written by the late Ethel Dufresne about her family’s Thanksgiving following her return home in November 1945 after serving overseas in World War II. It was submitted by her daughter, Lia Thompson, of Prairieville.
When we were in our formative years, even on a farm, turkey for Thanksgiving dinner was unheard of.
There were many traditions: chicken and oyster gumbo on Christmas Eve, a roasted piglet on Christmas Day and other Creole delicacies that Mama put together.
It’s not that we hadn’t heard of turkey, because we knew all about the dinner hosted by the Colonials and Indians. It simply hadn’t reached us south Louisiana rurals yet. But we were a learning family and were bound to meet with Mr. Gobbler sooner than any of our neighbors in Wallace.
We were a family of nine children and our parents. Five of us children served during World War II. The year the war ended, November brought at least four of us soldiers back home.
Mama was cooking all our favorite foods, and since she was aware of our patriotic fervor, she decided along with my sister Anne that we would have a true Thanksgiving dinner.
Local general stores didn’t deal in turkeys, not even chickens, for that matter — everyone raised their own. But Mama had heard of a farmer across the river who was attempting to provide turkeys for sale, live and per pound.
With a borrowed car, my brother Noon and Anne went hunting for the Thanksgiving turkey and returned with a huge bird. It was a tom or male.
Mama took that bird out, and with sharp knives, two hands and one foot, she slit the neck and bled him out. The rest was all done in the traditional manner — scald, feather, cut open, pull out the insides, wash well, season with salt and red pepper and into the already-hot oven.
We paid more attention to Mama’s cooking that day than any other.
Of course, there were also candied yams, no corn (out of season), pumpkin, smothered cabbage, mustard greens, mashed potatoes and gravy. And the oh-so-delicious oyster dressing, made just before serving so it would be fresh and hot. It didn’t require a lot of time, just a perfect blend of ground pork, chopped onions and shallots, chicken broth from the boiled gizzards and livers, breadcrumbs and oysters and a toss of parsley at the end of cooking. No one could resist seconds, and there was always a large pot.
The meal ended with cake — Lord Baltimore, a dark, fruity, multilayered cake — and demitasse. A dinner fit for any Creole, Colonial or Indian.
As for our first-ever turkey, we all oohed and aahed about the beauty and flavor of it and ate of it carefully.
After years of separation during the war, November 1945 truly was a time for thanksgiving. We were together again.