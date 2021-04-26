Baton Rouge's own Christopher John Rogers is back in the news, this time as one of three designers whose garments will be featured in the Designer Dress Collection at Target.

Only months ago, Rogers made headlines as the designer of the bright purple dress and suit jacket Kamala Harris wore at her inauguration as vice president.

Rogers is joining ALEXIS and RIXO in producing the limited-edition collections, in sizes XXS to 4X, which will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores this spring. In all, the collections feature more than 70 original dress designs, ranging in price from $40-$60.

“For more than 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry, and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target. “With this collection, we’re celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love.”

+3 Louisiana designer 'part of history' after VP Kamala Harris sworn in wearing dress he designed The bright purple dress and suit jacket that Kamala Harris wore at her inauguration as vice president this week was rooted in the women's suff…

Rogers, a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School, founded his eponymous label in 2016 and designs clothing with a focus on artful dressing. He was named the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)/Vogue Fashion Fund winner and the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year, with numerous stars and notable figures having worn his designs. In addition to the vice president, former first lady Michelle Obama wore one of Roger's suits on "Becoming" book tour in 2019.

His dresses for Target feature statement-making styles and bold, bright patterns that celebrate self-expression.

“Growing up as an artistic kid in the Deep South, I've always aspired to create designs that help the wearer feel their most self-expressive," Rogers said in a news release. "This partnership is a dream come true — I've always admired the Target designer collaborations in the past, and I'm excited to be a part of that legacy.

"I’ve had a blast working with the Target team," Rogers added, "and I hope this collection of quality, declarative dresses helps Target guests across the country feel their most authentic.”