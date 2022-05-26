Many people are searching for a pet. Many pets in shelters need a permanent home. The biggest problem is those pets and people aren’t in the same places.
That stumbling block is getting solved in the most 21st-century way imaginable.
Social media sites are more than a place to keep up with friends. They also connect dogs and cats to forever homes. That’s where people like Claire Boles, Woody Adkins and Diana Pietregallo come in.
They are among an untold number of volunteers nationally known as pet transporters. They are part of Facebook groups who make themselves available to move pets from shelters to rescue organizations or to foster or permanent homes.
“A lot of these smaller rescues don’t have the manpower to drive all over the state to get dogs,” Boles said. “It’s a super neat thing for people who don’t want the commitment of fostering for a long term or short term. You figure three or four hours of a day and you’re done. It’s a great thing for people who can’t foster or don’t have a lot of time.”
Boles got involved three years ago when a friend who volunteers at an animal shelter texted her about a kitten at a New Iberia shelter that needed to go to a Prairieville veterinarian for surgery. The friend asked Boles if she’d be willing to transport it.
Boles drove to the shelter, picked up the kitten and delivered it. The kitten had surgery, was sent to a foster home and has since been adopted. That hooked her. She estimates she’s driven 25,000 miles in a year transporting pets.
Not all of these journeys are as simple as Boles’ first one. The South has a lot of unwanted animals because of year-round warmth and lax breeder restrictions. The opposite has led to a short supply of adoptable dogs in the North.
“It’s kind of like a relay,” Pietregallo said. “We hand off these animals along the way. Sometimes, it’s a 30-leg trip, and there are 30 different drivers who volunteer. Sometimes, it’s just a few.”
That’s where the Facebook pet transporter groups come in. There are many, with a coordinator enlisting volunteers to get pets to their permanent homes. Eryn Leather, who lives in northern Colorado, is a disabled Marine veteran who created Just a Girl Moving Dogs. She coordinates moves in the Lower 48 states, many of them originating in Louisiana and Texas, she said.
“There are so many babies out there who need to be moved,” Leathers said.
When someone who wants a dog moved contacts her, Leathers reaches out to her group. Depending on the length of the move, it can take 4 to 12 hours to put together a run. Leathers said she has five to eight runs per week, and two or three might be cross-country. The longest run she’s put together was 3,546 miles and involved 47 drivers.
“By moving animals, I have found a purpose that makes it so that I have something that’s bigger than myself,” Leathers said. “I have something that means more, and I am saving lives. Because I have been moving the animals, I have also afforded people that need something to do, need a purpose, need something that makes them feel like they’re changing something for somebody, I’ve given them the ability to do that. It’s pretty amazing.”
The problem isn’t going away, even though adoptions through the Companion Animal Alliance are increasing. The alliance had 2,626 of its animals adopted in 2020, 3.649 in 2021 and is on a pace to have more than 4,000 adoptions this year, said Jillian Sergio, executive director. The pet transporter know they’ll be needed for some time to come.
“It’s like trying to empty the ocean with a teaspoon when it comes to helping these animals,” Pietregallo said. “They’re just failed by people. So, the animal lovers want to volunteer to save as many of them as they can.
“It keeps me going. … The adopters are so appreciative that you gave their dog a chance.”