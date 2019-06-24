Gamma Eta Omega holds #CAPSM ceremony
The Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held its closing ceremony June 2 for cycle one of its college admission process program, called #CAPSM. Allison C. Augustus-Wallace spoke at the event.
#CAPSM provides guidance and support for high school juniors and seniors in completing the college application and enrollment process. Students interested in participating in the second cycle may email cap.geobr@gmail.com for an application.
For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, visit AKA1908.com.
Legion post, unit hear Girls State delegate
Jaelen Wright, a 2018 Louisiana Girls State delegate, spoke on June 3 to American Legion Post 38 and Auxiliary Unit 38 about her experience at the weeklong summer program.
The post welcomed new members: the Rev. Henry Molden, a Korean and Vietnam veteran of the Airborne Special Forces, and Warren "Doc" LeCompte, a recently retired Navy corpsman who served with several Marine Corps units. Members also elected 2019-20 officers, including Wickliff "Sam" Samson as commander.
Audubon DAR officers plan coming year
Newly elected officers of the John James Audubon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met June 5 at Coffee Call to discuss plans for the coming year.
Officers for 2019-21 are Regent Margaret Tyler, Vice Regent Sallie McKann, Recording Secretary Mary McKeough, Treasurer Stella Tanoos, Chaplain Nola Labat, Historian Denise Malesic, Librarian Denise Lindsly and Registrar Bridget May. They discussed the importance of digitizing old records and made plans to locate the old minutes and scrapbooks at Hill Memorial Library and the Louisiana Archives.
Among the year's goals is restoring the gravestone of Francois Duplessis in the St. John Cemetery in Plaquemine and replacing the damaged marker at Belle Alliance of Don Juan Vives, a physician and officer in Bernardo de Galvez's expedition. Candidates were suggested for Women in History Awards.
Community service projects will include seat belt covers for chemotherapy patients, mats for an animal shelter, homemade treats for local fire and police stations, a headstone identification project with Magnolia Cemetery and repairing a broken monument at St. John Cemetery in Plaquemine.
For information about the Daughters of the American Revolution or the chapter, contact mdtyler@cox.net.
PEO Chapter W awards scholarship
PEO Chapter W awarded on June 13 the PEO Star Scholarship for 2019-20 to Courtlyn McFearin at Margaret McKerley's home in Zachary.
McFearin is a recent graduate of Denham Springs High School and is the daughter of Destry and Tracey McFearin. She will attend LSU, where she plans to study chemical engineering. She was active in Beta Club and played the flute in her high school band and will be auditioning for the LSU Tiger Marching Band. She was adopted from China when she was 10 months old.
The PEO Star Scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for success.
LaCombe wins art show award
DeEddra LaCombe was awarded the People’s Choice Award for her landscape painting “Beverly’s Shade” at the Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit in New Roads.
LaCombe is a native of Zachary and works as activity coordinator at LaCour Assisted Living Community. Visitors cast their votes during the show, which ran from May 31 through June 9.
Redemptorist Class of '69 sets reunion
The Redemptorist High School Class of 1969 will hold a 50-year reunion from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Drusilla Catering, 3482 Drusilla Lane in Baton Rouge. The cost is $50 per person and dress is casual.
Payment deadline is July 1. Mail checks to Diane Morales McGowan, 6513 Double Tree Drive, Baton Rouge LA 70817-8917, or Stephanie Arceneaux, 1206 Sundance Drive, Baton Rouge LA 70810. For information, call McGowan, (225) 933-4273, or Arceneaux, (225) 766-8899. A gathering also will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Pastime Restaurant.
