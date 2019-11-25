SATURDAY
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., The Mulberry Tree, 211 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette. This 1½-hour event includes craft time with Santa in his workshop and Breakfast with Santa in the party room. mulberrytreelafayette.com.
PICTURES WITH SANTA: 10:30 a.m., Lafayette Jockey Lot Flea Market, 3011 NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette.
SANTA'S SLEIGH RIDE & SHOPPING: 3 p.m., South College Center, 2801-2851 Johnston St., Lafayette. Face painting, storytelling and singing with Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate and marshmallow decorating.
SUNDAY
BABY & ME STORY TIME FEATURING BABY SHARK: 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 5705 Johnston St., Lafayette. Special story time featuring the book "Baby Shark Meet Baby Shark."
ZENO FEST: Noon, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilionville St., Lafayette. Admission is $10 and food will be sold for $5 by award-winning cook crews.
MONDAY
MANTRA — SOUNDS INTO SILENCE: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilionville St., Lafayette. A feature-length documentary exploring the new music and social phenomenon of chanting. Immediately following the film, there will be community Kirtan led by Ashana Sophia and her band which includes Anna Laura Edmiston, Chad Viator, Eric Auclair and Michael Doucet. ashanasophia.com.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Meet in the Middle" and "Open Studio Tour 2019," through Dec. 14. "Close to Home — Alicia Faciane," through Jan. 11. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
MERRY & BRIGHT WINDOW WONDERLAND: downtown Lafayette. Window Wonderland 2019 is a fine art installation in commercial display windows in downtown Lafayette that brings together the community, business owners and local artists to celebrate civic pride and the holiday season by showcasing their creative talents in an artistic, family-friendly and festive format. Through Dec. 29.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
