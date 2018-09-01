The Emerge Center has announced the names of the 13 people who will receive the Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists awards at its 47th annual benefit luncheon on Friday, Nov. 16.
The 11 a.m. luncheon will be held at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The honorees are Coletta Barrett, Jim Brandt, Nancy Crawford, Staci Deumite Duhe, Alsie Dunbar, Edmund Giering, Wendy Lipsey, Dr. Fatemeh Malekian, Rolfe McCollister, Levar Robinson, Todd Schexnayder and Ann Trappey. Hailey Junca will be honored as an Emerging Activist, an award for a volunteer under the age of 18.
Tickets, sponsorships and congratulatory ads are available at emergela.org/events or contact Brandi Monjure at (225) 343-4232, ext. 1897, or at bmonjure@emergela.org.
Activists are honored for giving their time and talents to organizations across the community. The luncheon benefits The Emerge Center for Communication, Behavior, and Development, a 59-year-old nonprofit organization that empowers children with autism and individuals with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies.