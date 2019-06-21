World Refugee Day will be celebrated in Baton Rouge on Sunday.
The celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., and is open to everyone.
Hosted by the Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants and Catholic Charities, the event will feature cultural performances, food, activities for youngsters, music and more. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Bishop Michael Duca are scheduled to speak.
"This event showcases the cultures of individuals from around the world, and also serves as an educational tool to help Baton Rouge residents learn more about their new neighbors and the plight of refugees worldwide," according to a news release.