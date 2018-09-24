There's the National Championship in 1958. The Heisman Trophy in 1959. And, on Friday, his statue will be unveiled.

Now an ode to Billy Cannon's most-famous of runs on that Halloween night 59 years ago has come to light.

The poem, "Cannon 7, Ole Miss 3," was discovered at an estate sale by local attorney Collin LeBlanc. Typed (with a typewriter) on tissue-thin paper, now wrinkled and yellow with age, the poem runs two pages. There's no author.

LeBlanc showed the poem to Charles deGravelles, a long time friend of the football star and author of “Billy Cannon: A Long, Long Run."

"What makes it special is the poem's quality — tightly structured, fast-paced and capturing the excitement of an iconic moment," says deGravelles.

He says he shared the poem with Cannon before his death earlier this year.

"He read it silently with a smile on his face, handed it back to me and grinned: 'Now that's my kind of poetry.'

"Vintage Billy Cannon," deGravelles says.

As fans gear up for another showdown with Ole Miss on Saturday night in Death Valley, we can't help but recall Cannon's famous 89-yard punt return that won the epic battle between the two then-undefeated teams. In glorious prose, the poem captures all of the action.

Cannon 7, Ole Miss 3

The gridiron gleamed, the lights glared down in Tigertown that night

When the Tigers and the Rebels fought their long-awaited fight —

The three-team might of L-S-U, the first-ranked in the nation

And undefeated Ole Miss bent on victory celebration.

The teams filed out, the crowd went wild, the game got underway,

The Rebels scored a field goal in the early grind of play.

The Rebels kept on bearing down, the Tigers grimly held;

That three-to-nothing grew in size, the stadium noises swelled.

For 50 minutes so it went, the Tigers couldn't click;

Until … fourth quarter … Rebels' ball … Jake Gibbs got off a kick.

The ball drove deep and took a bounce, and Billy Cannon, running,

Took it in and set his course, up the sideline gunning.

He started out near yard line ten, the tacklers hit him hard,

He shook them off, he knocked them down, bulldozing yard by yard,

Ole Miss had done if for three quarters — held Billy Cannon down,

But now, that awesome sight, Sweet William, loose and gaining ground.

He rammed through men at line 15, again at 25,

The Tiger blockers mowed down three, the crowd had come alive.

Billy swept on up the field at full tornado clip,

Players strewn behind stood up to see him make the trip.

By mid-stripe two redshirts remained, a block left only one.

Did Billy Cannon fly or did he really only run?

He crossed the goal line winded, dizzy, running clear and free.

The score showed Bill Cannon six and Ole Miss only three.

The crowd went mad, the kick was good, the Tigers had their seven,

And then came back onto the grid a vicious Reb eleven.

With young Doug Elmore calling plays, they ground straight down the field,

One first down, two, three and four, the Bandits had to yield.

The Rebs plunged on to win first down right on the Tiger seven.

Four times they tried, four times they failed, three feet from football heaven.

They'll tell the tale for many a day of two great teams and even,

But the Tigers walked off overjoyed, the Rebels walked off grievin'.

And now we know, we should have known it all along, of course,

The immovable object must give in to irresistible force.