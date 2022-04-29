The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, will open its annual "Spring Art Show" from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6. The opening will take place in conjunction with the Mid City Merchants' Hot Art, Cool Nights spring festival.
The featured artist will be Nancy Naylor Smitherman, a Louisiana native and LSU art education graduate who taught in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system for more than 30 years.
As a teacher of both children and adults, Smitherman sought “to teach people how to really see in order to unlock the creative side of the brain and gather information differently to add new thoughts and ideas to their lives and achieve a higher level of expression.”
Smitherman began painting at the age of nine and studied under various artists such as Doug Walton and Wolf Kahn and works in many mediums, including acrylic, mixed media and watercolor. Her paintings have always reflected a sense of “new expressionism” and her new series shows a new technique of pouring which she has been working on for more than five years.
Smitherman refers to the new style as “abstract impressionism” which vibrates with excitement, vitality and dimension.
Other Gallery artists whose work will be included in this large Hot Art, Cool Nights show will be Andi Holliday, Carol Hallock, Heather Connole Ricard, Keith Douglas, Justin Patin, Kay Lusk, Kathy Daigle, Claire Pasqua, Diego Larguia, Cathy Smart, Krista Roche, Janice Evans, Andrea Phillips and Katie McGarry.
The show will continue hanging until Saturday, June 4, and it is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit elizabethangallery.com.