Everybody needs a break from work. Brian Fourroux gets away from selling things by … selling things.
Attend a local auction, especially one of the many charity auctions in the Baton Rouge area, and there’s a good chance you’ll find Fourroux at the microphone — wheedling, teasing and goading people to reach into their wallets to buy all manner of trinkets and travel opportunities but mostly for a worthy cause.
“I’ve been in the furniture business 37 years, and the auctions were my therapy away from retail,” said Fourroux, who owns Brian’s Furniture in Port Allen.
Fourroux’s vocation and avocation have been linked for a long time. When he was in high school, Fourroux liked to refinish antiques. On Friday nights, while classmates were going to movies and drive-ins, he was attending auctions at V. Watts Furniture in Livingston buying antiques.
“That was my date,” he said.
Along the way, Fourroux, 57, became intrigued by the distinctive cadence and patter of the auctioneer and figured he could do it, too. After a few years in business, he attended the Missouri Auction School in Kansas City for a week-and-a-half course teaching him the ropes.
There’s a lot more to auctioneering than meets the ear. Although charity auctions tend to be brief, estate sale auctions can last four or five hours, and Fourroux learned the breathing method needed to save his voice.
Each auctioneer develops their own style, a chant appropriate to the various auctions they work. They usually aren’t speaking as quickly as it seems, Fourroux said.
“People automatically think it’s all about speed. It’s really all about clarity,” Fourroux said. “You have a lot of auctioneers — the cattle auctioneers — you can hear what they’re saying, but it’s not clear because they use a lot of filler words. ‘Bid to buy, bid to buy, bid to buy, 25, 35, bid to buy.’ I can do it but I do a lot of benefit auctions, and I sell a lot of furniture and antiques.
“I’m very clear because a lot of events I do, it’s not about speed. It’s giving people a chance to think about if they really want to spend $5,000 on a trip to Napa Valley.
“It’s about entertainment, making a crowd feel comfortable. I interject with the crowd a whole bunch, especially at the fundraisers: ‘Cheer 'em on, gang. It’s only money. Spend $5,000. You’ll make more tomorrow.’ It’s helping the organization.”
The atmosphere of a charity auction is different from estate auctions, where the crowds tend to be intently focused on the bidding. Fourroux uses that to humorous advantage.
“When the auction time comes, you’ve got most of the crowd into it, but you still have a few folks at the tables talking and, of course, they’re talking with their hands because they’re from Louisiana. They cannot talk without their hands,” he said. “So I will purposely tell someone, ‘I’ve got you at $4,000,’ and, all of a sudden, they look at me, ‘Oh, my God!’ I’d say, ‘You had your hand in the air. I thought you were bidding.’ … It’s just part of the fun and games. People get a chuckle.”
Fourroux has an auction hall close to his store that serves as a venue for estate sales and clearance auctions for Brian’s Furniture. His children recently have taken over running the store. Fourroux said he’s pursuing more auctions not just there but on the road.
“I have found more places in Louisiana that I never would have found by calling auctions in camps in the woods to the quail farm in Abita Springs,” Fourroux said. “That’s the beauty of it. You discover some hidden jewels in Louisiana.”