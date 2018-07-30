Altrusa hears former state representative
Shirley Bowler, a Louisiana House of Representatives member from 1992-2008, spoke to the Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge on July 16 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Bowler spoke about how she decided to run against an incumbent, the first bill she introduced and the trials and tribulations of being a new member of the Legislature.
Carolyn Robinson and Jackie Robbins gave treasurer's reports for the club and foundation, respectively. Diane Bezdek, program chairwoman, spoke about upcoming programs. Janie Starks and Amy Drago reported on the club’s upcoming service projects, including Habitat for Humanity, the Make a Difference Day project and the Louisiana Book Festival. Donna Embree said toiletries, diapers, flip flops, personal items and bus tokens that were collected at this meeting will be delivered to the Iris Domestic Violence Center.
For information, contact Lynn Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Didier, (225) 939-0460.
McClain named Louisiana Miss Jr. Preteen
Paris McClain, 9, of Baton Rouge, won the title of 2018 Louisiana National American Miss Jr. Preteen on June 2 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. National American Miss is a pageant system for girls ages 4-18.
The contestants competed in formal wear modeling, personal introduction, interview and community service project. Paris also won first runner-up actress and third runner-up talent, overall best résumé and overall best thank you letter in her age group.
She received a $1,000 prize and air transportation costs to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California the week of Thanksgiving.
