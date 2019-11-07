FRIDAY
MOONLIGHT & MIRACLES GALA: 5:30 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. The Ochsner Cancer Institute benefit on the floor of the Superdome includes dinner and entertainment. oschner.org. Tickets $400.
BOUDIN, BOURBON AND BEER: 6 p.m., Champions Square at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Poydras St. More than 70 chefs gather for a culinary event that includes open bars, musical entertainment, silent auction and more to benefit the Emeril Lagasse Foundation. $150. boudinbourbonandbeer.com.
PALLETS WITH PURPOSE: 6:30 p.m., Northshore Food Bank, 840 N. Columbia St., Covington. The fundraiser and preview party includes a look at new facilities, silent and live auctions, entertainment, and a wine pull. northshorefoodbank.org. Tickets $75.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
INFRINGE FEST: New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. The alternative theater festival features 30 plays, puppetry, musicals, dance drag and monologues at theaters throughout the area. The box office is on the second floor of the New Orleans Healing Center. infringefest.com. Tickets $10 per show.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
THREE RIVERS ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., downtown Covington, Columbia Street. The festival features more than 200 artists, music, children's activities and food vendors.
SATURDAY
CRESCENT CITY CREATIVE CARNIVAL: 10 a.m., New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The nonprofit presents creatives, artists, entrepreneurs, musicians, filmmakers and a keynote address by singer-songwriter Teedra Moses. crescentcitycreative.com. Tickets $7.50-$50.
AUDUBON CHARTER SCHOOL FALL FETE: 11 a.m., Palmer Park, 8211 S. Carrolton Ave., New Orleans. The community event includes food, drink and music. audubonfallfete.org.
NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH EVENT: 1 p.m., Bayou Lacombe Museum, 61115 St. Mary St., Lacombe. Native American veterans are saluted in this first of a month-long series of activities. bayoulacombemuseum.com.
SUNDAY
MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY BLOCK PARTY: 3 p.m., Luke Restaurant, 333 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Marines are invited to a block party with food, beverages and music on the corps' birthday. lukeneworleans.com.
SIERRA CLUB: 7 p.m., Audubon Zoo, Dominion Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Barry Kohl presents "Mercury Pollution in Louisiana: The Role of Oversight in Protecting Public Health and the Environment." sierraclub.org/louisiana.
BIANCA DEL RIO: 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. New Orleans native and self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" and "RuPaul’s Drag Race" champion brings her irreverent comedy as she tells tales of her worldwide adventures and the outrageous circus that is her life, covering life from politics to travel, family and social media. $40-$150. orpheumnola.com.
MONDAY
VETERANS DAY AT THE MUSEUM: 10 a.m., National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. The event includes Hands-On History, the American Legion Band, a commemoration ceremony, a scarf handout to veterans and panel discussion on Pacific cooperation. nationalww2museum.org.
STARTING THURSDAY
WANDS & WISHES MERMAIDS: 10 a.m., Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans. Mermaids will dive beneath the surface of the Great Maya Reef, which is home to stingrays and tropical fish. Guests can also meet a mermaid up close, have photos taken and enjoy activities.
ONGOING
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson, of the New York stage, headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, visit broadwaynola.com or call (800) 838-3006.