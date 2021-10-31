Pat Shingleton, former weatherman at WBRZ News2 and founder of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, collected the most money in tips to garner the grand champion title at the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center's 15th annual Celebrity Waiter event on Oct. 14 at the L’Auberge Event Center.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff René Thibodeaux took home first prize, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore won second prize and the LSU Golden Girls were third in the competition, where the theme was “Seeing into the Future.” The prizes were crystal balls of varying sizes.
The center works with children in the aftermath of abuse and violent crimes. The tipping event was both virtual and in-person.
Taking part in person were Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; WBRZ News anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon; the Cajun Navy's Ricky McKenzie, Scott Freshwater and Mitch Collier; former LSU and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson; Miss LSU/USA 2021 Hannah Fontenot; the Guaranty Media team of Michelle Southern, Abby Leigh, Brian Haldane and Brittany Rose; attorney Hayden Moore; LSU mascot Mike the Tiger; Hollywood stuntman and former LSU baseball player Michael Papajohn; Paradise Louisiana's Gary Rispone; WBRZ anchor and investigative reporter Chris Nakamoto; the Golden Guys' Daniel Hoffman, Kevin Piper, Ryan Bergeron and Nicky Mines; attorney Natalie Robertson; LSU beach volleyball head coach Russel Brock and assistant coach Cati Leak; Police Chief Murphy Paul; WAFB chief meteorologist Jay Grymes; musician “Boo” Milton; Metro Councilwoman Erika Green; and WAFB sportscaster Jacques Doucet.
Virtual waiters were former LSU gymnastics head coach DD Breaux; former LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri; Baton Rouge Community College's women's basketball head coach Paula Lee; former Southern University baseball head coach Roger Cador; LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey; East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark; the Rev. Jeff Bayhi; former LSU Tiger pitcher Matthew Beck; East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux; Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Chief Executive Officer Ronnie Rantz; LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson; LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark; and Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
The live auction, conducted by Jared Nolen, featured an alligator hunt with Sheriff Thibodeaux, an ultimate fishing package and vacations in New Orleans and Pensacola, Florida. Live music was provided by Red Night, a BR+ Music Studios student band.
WDSU's Chad Sabadie served as emcee. Sharon Pol and staff and board members of the advocacy center, Cathy Sherburne, Matt Deville, Danielle McNamara, Ashlynn Messina, Barbie Stack, Brittany Ernest and Phillip Cancilleri, coordinated the event.
9 SU nursing students receive scholarships
Nine Southern University nursing students who earned Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation scholarships were honored at an event hosted Oct. 14 by SU Alumni Home Chapter President Michelle Jones at the Donald C. Wade House on campus.
Receiving the scholarships were Yasmine Bailey, Brittany Clayton, Mallerie Dillion, Destini Easterling, Tingting Huo, Mykayla Jackson, D’Addrick Nixon, Da’Jia Phillips and Deja Stepter. The recipients received an award of $500 and a gift card to Uniforms By Bayou.
Participating in the program were DeAndre Dearinge, the president’s executive liaison; chapter accountant Tryone Johnson; chapter First Vice President Tiffany Veal; chapter Third Vice President Joy Jones; and SU Alumni Federation First Vice President Tracey Taylor-Jarrell, who was the speaker for the event.
Landry home wins Garden of the Month
The home of Patrick and Cherie Landry in the heart of the Plaquemine Garden District was named the Plaquemine Garden Club's October Garden of the Month. Flowering plants surround the home's oak trees.
Jane Patterson, president of the Audubon Society of Baton Rouge, spoke to the club Oct. 12. Patterson received the Dutcher Award for outstanding service for her efforts in bird-related education at the 2014 National Audubon Conference. Before becoming a birder, gardening was one of her primary hobbies, so combining birding and gardening is one of her passions. She emphasized the importance of using native plants in landscapes.
Inter-Civic plans Golden Deeds Banquet
The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge met Oct. 12 at Hunan Chinese Restaurant to continue preparations for the 80th annual Golden Deeds Award Banquet, which will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Baton Rouge Marriott Hotel.
The event, held in conjunction with The Advocate, will honor Dr. Michael L. Rolfsen.
Golden Deeds Banquet Chair Vivian Frey, of the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, gave a detailed report on the planning for the event, which is nearly sold out. She asked for volunteers to assist in various ways during the event.
President Erik Kjeldsen, representing LSU Kiwanis, took nominations from the floor for several key officer positions in the council. Voting for officers will occur at the council’s Nov. 2 meeting.
Art League welcomes new members
President Janice Levy introduced new members Kathleen Callaghan, Arlene Earhart and Patience Moreno when the Baton Rouge Art League held its Oct. 20 meeting at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library.
The highlight of the meeting was a presentation on “Art as Women's Work" at the Newcomb Pottery and Beyond by Lillian Bridwell-Bowles, league member and ceramic artist. Since retiring from an academic career at LSU, Bridwell-Bowles works in her garage-turned-pottery studio creating unique pieces inspired by history, theology and Louisiana flora and fauna.
The league has supported community arts and artists since 1934. For information, visit batonrougeartleague.org.
Cortana Kiwanis helps at Food Bank
The Kiwanis Club of Cortana gathered Oct. 23 at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to sort and store donated food to be distributed to those in need.
Volunteers were Donna and Richard Leggett, Terrell Martin, Jim and JoEllen Frederick, Abbas Momenzadeh, Patricia Anderson, Debbie Salvant and Leslie Harris. The activities were part of Kiwanis One Day, a global day of service that unites the entire Kiwanis family, including Kiwanis, Aktion Club, Circle K, Key Club, Builders Club and K-Kids.
Cortana Kiwanis also sponsors the Downtown Baton Rouge Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 11. See christmasinbr.com for details.
The Cortana Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Piccadilly Cafeteria, 3332 S. Sherwood Blvd. Guests are welcome to attend. Contact Lowell Tilley, lowelltilley@gmail.com, (225) 241-2396, for information.
Women's Council holds virtual seminar
The Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge hosted a virtual Women's Weekend Sept. 24-26.
Over 200 people registered to attend 23 individual sessions addressing women's health and wellness, finance, business, adulting and self-care. Monica Michelle served as committee chair with committee members Tana Boudreaux, Lois Folse and De'Van Perrilloux. Ariel Dixon is council president.
The council is committed to enhancing our community by connecting, promoting and empowering women. For information, visit wcgbr.org.