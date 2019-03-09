The River Road Chapter of National Charity League will honor 15 Baton Rouge-area high school seniors for their community volunteer work at its annual Senior Soirée on March 16 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center.
These young women have served more than 1,500 hours at various local charitable organizations in the past six years. As members of National Charity League, in addition to service to Baton Rouge-area charities and nonprofit organizations, each young woman has fulfilled the requirements for participation in cultural activities and leadership development.
Several of the seniors will be recognized with a Six Year Award for their service from seventh grade through their senior year of high school. These recipients are Julia Laurel Henderson, daughter of Laurie and Troy Henderson III and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Jane Shelby Porter, daughter of Leslie and Lance Porter and a student at University High School; Anna Claire Pousson, daughter of Christine and Martin Pousson and a student at The Runnels School; Marien Carter Richardson, daughter of Maggie and John Richardson and a student at University High School; Lauren Michel Saunders, daughter of Karen and Henri Saunders and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Katharine Jane Trussell, daughter of Anita and Scott Trussell and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Maya Lillian Verma, daughter of Lisa and Mukul Verma and a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School; and Rachel Grace Wehbe, the daughter of Donna and Albert Wehbe and a student at The Runnels School.
Also to be recognized for their service are Anna Grace Borne, daughter of Janine and Manville Borne and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Olivia Claire Broussard, daughter of Leah and Paul Broussard Jr. and a student at Lee Magnet High School; Ellen Audrey Fargason, daughter of Donna and David Fargason and a student at St. Michael the Archangel High School; Jacqueline Diana LeGrange, daughter of Stephanie and Eric LeGrange and a student at Dutchtown High School; Bailey Renee Poirrier, daughter of Maria and Brett Poirrier and a student at University High School; Brenda Antoinette Reed, daughter of Kim and Henry Reed and a student at University High School; and Hallie Baker Sternberg, daughter of Katie and Erich Sternberg and a student at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge.
The National Charity League, established in 1947 and incorporated in 1958, has more than 250 chapters in 27 states with more than 70,000 members nationwide. Its mission is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
The River Road Chapter, developed in 1999, is celebrating 20 years in the Baton Rouge community. The local chapter, which is NCL’s only chapter in Louisiana, has more than 200 members.
Women and their daughters may be nominated for membership in the organization by one of the organization’s active members in good standing. Students can become eligible for membership in the seventh grade. For more information on the local chapter, visit riverroad.nationalcharityleague.org.