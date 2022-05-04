The soul queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, is scheduled to appear on the news program "CBS Mornings" on Thursday.
Her interview will likely air during the 8 a.m. hour, according to a CBS News spokesman. The show runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
At 81, Ponchatoula native Thomas still hits the stage regularly. She performed in the "Jazz Tent" last week at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and returns to the fest on Sunday for her Main Stage performance. She also recently played the French Quarter Fest in New Orleans on April 22.