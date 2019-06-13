FRIDAY
WORLD REFUGEE DAY FILM SCREENING: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tracy Center Theater, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Showing "This is Home," a documentary following Syrian refugee families resettling in the United States. A panel Q&A will follow. $10 at the door; $5 advance via eventbrite.com.
MOVIES ON THE PLAZA "MOANA": 7 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A free showing of the popular animated film. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
SALSA PARTY — BR LATIN NIGHTS: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue, and reggaeton. $10 in advance. varsitytheatre.com.
JOHN MORGAN: 9 p.m., The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Stand-up comedy by the "Ragin' Cajun" John Morgan. $20. thetexasclub.com.
SATURDAY
GARDEN FEST: 8 A.M., LSU Botanic Gardens & Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. A family-friendly festival that promotes locally grown foods. Featuring breakfast from Louisiana Egg Commission, bloody mary samples by Mason's Grill and local food trucks. Activities include water slides, games, hayrides and a chance to meet local plant and gardening clubs in Baton Rouge. $5 per person; free for children ages 3 and under.
"WINDOWS TO BLUEBONNET SWAMP": 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Featuring audio and visual presentations with photography of the plant and animal inhabitants of Bluebonnet Swamp, presented by John and Cindy Hartgerink. Free.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
FRIENDS OF THE ZOO BOOK FAIR: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court. Featuring animal ambassadors and a fun animal story time. Mention the Zoo at checkout and a portion of your purchase amount will be donated to Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo.
BATON ROUGE PRIDE 2019: Noon to 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Featuring performances, Drag Queen Story Time, The Queerative Market, seminars for couples and HIV testing. Free. batonrougepride.org.
STUDIO SATURDAY: 2 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A new series of interactive workshops for young creators (ages 8-14) and their accompanying adults. Space is limited and registration is required. Included in general admission, free for members. Register at lasm.org.
CONTRA DANCE: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Alban's Chapel (corner of Dalrymple and Highland Road). Celebrating seven years of contra dance with guest caller Dorcas Hand, of Houston. Featuring live music by Missouri Gumbo. Beginners welcome. Short lesson at 4:15 p.m. No partner required. Adults $6; students $5; under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
BLOOMSDAY: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Old Bogan Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. Featuring theatrical readings of James Joyce works, Irish music, libations, food and frivolity. Presented by The Baton Rouge Irish Club. Free.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption. caabr.org.
SUNDAY
A LADY IN RED — TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Lyceum Historic Meeting & Events Center, 124 Third St. A gala and silent auction featuring talented women performing songs about love, heartbreak and happiness. $30 advance; $40 at the door. nvtarts.org.
SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"NEWSIES": 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Stage adaptation of Disney's 1992 musical about the newsboys of New York City and the 1899 newsboy strike. Continues through June 30. $19-$30. theatrebr.org.
MONDAY
"CHASING THE MOON" PREVIEW AND DISCUSSION: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A one-hour preview of the new documentary about the Moon race from PBS and American Experience followed by a panel discussion. Free. eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can.
THURSDAY
A MID SUMMER NIGHT'S WINE TASTING: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., 427 Laurel St. A wine tasting to benefit the Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum. $35 at eventbrite.com.
BATON ROUGE'S GOT TALENT: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. A talent competition in which local celebrities showcase little known talents and go head-to-head to win over a panel of judges, as well as an audience. Also featuring a performance by Parish County Line. Ticket sales and donations benefit the Capital Area Heart Association. $20 at eventbrite.com.
LADIES IN RED — BENEFIT FOR APOLLO AIDS CRISIS FUND: 9 p.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Splash's Annual Ladies in Red benefit for the Mystic Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge's AIDS/Crisis Fund.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Born to Run: Louisiana's Almost Governors," through June 22, and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork from James Flynn, Randell Henry, Phyllis Lear, and David Scott Smith, through June 27. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection," through Aug. 7; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. lasm.org.
