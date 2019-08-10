Duck Duck Goose Day
WHAT: Duck Duck Goose Day, a celebration of all things waterfowl related
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
WHERE: BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Area, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway
INFORMATION: (225) 767-8905
DETAILS: Explore the cultural, historical and artistic value of waterfowl carvings while viewing vintage and contemporary decoys, wood carvings, boats and paddles displayed by carvers and collectors from throughout the South and beyond. Enjoy hands-on activities like the Waterfowl Identification Hike; the Carving Corner, where visitors use soap to carve their own mini duck decoys; the Duck Box inflatable jump house; live baby ducklings in the Duck Pen; waterfowl-themed carnival prize booths; face-painting and more. Experts on hand to assist in evaluating your waterfowl collectibles.
BR Gallery talk
WHAT: Talk by Jason Andreasen, executive director of the Baton Rouge Gallery: Center for Contemporary Art
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
WHERE: EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
DETAILS: Baton Rouge Gallery has been an art institution here for over 50 years. Andreasen will talk about the history of the museum and what the future holds.
Habitat fundraiser
WHAT: Pink Tool Belt Bash, a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27
WHERE: Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St.
TICKETS: $75 at bidpal.net/ptbb2019/ticketing
DETAILS: Proceeds from the event support Women Build, a housing construction program that uses women volunteers to build a single family home for a qualified low-income mother and her children. The event will include gourmet appetizers, cocktails and a silent auction.