The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is seeking ideas on how to improve library services.
Management Partners, a consulting firm specializing in assisting local governments, will guide the library in updating its strategic plan "so we can continue to provide the services you want in the manner you want them," according to a library news release.
To share ideas with the library, visit ebrpl.com/survey. Participants should allow about 10 to 12 minutes to complete the survey and it is recommended to finish it in one sitting. Individual responses to the survey are confidential and anonymous, as each response will be sent directly to Management Partners. The results will be consolidated and summarized in a report.
The survey will remain open until Tuesday, May 10.