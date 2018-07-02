Pearl Cleage says sisterhood "is a funny thing. It's easy to recognize but hard to define.”
Eula Smith knows what the African-American poet means.
Smith recently joined the sisterhood of the Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. What made it especially poignant is that the almost 80-year-old did it while battling lung cancer.
Delta Sigma Theta calls itself a "sisterhood" of predominantly black, college-educated women committed to the development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the black community. The first local chapter was chartered in 1931 "to affect change in the Greater Baton Rouge area.”
In April, Smith became one of its 300 or so members.
It's a dream she's had since she was a sophomore at Southern University 60 years ago.
“Many of my friends had joined, but my parents were unable to pay for me to join,” says Smith. “Then, after I graduated, I went to work to help send my sisters to college.”
For years, Smith thought about becoming an alumnae member of the sorority, which has a process called the "line," similar to a pledge class, for college-educated women seeking membership.
Although life kept getting in the way, Smith always managed to stay connected to the sorority through her best friend from college, Dr. Charlestine Fairley, of Gulfport, Mississippi, who kept nudging her to join the Delta sisterhood.
“It just left a void in my life,” says Smith of having never sought membership.
Finally, in 2016, she reached out to friends in the Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter and later that year began the intensive membership process. She was thrown a curve that November when she lost consciousness on a flight home from California. After landing in New Orleans, she was rushed to Ochsner Medical Center, where doctors found a mass in her chest.
The diagnosis: lung cancer.
She was treated at Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center and is now on maintenance medication. The treatment caused her to reconsider joining the sorority.
“I told Charlestine, 'I don’t think I can do this,' ” Smith recalls. “She said, ‘They’re really going to help you.’ ”
Like so many facing life-threatening illness, Smith became depressed even though she says she wasn’t afraid to die. But her doctors agreed joining Delta Sigma Theta would probably be good for her, giving her purpose and a great support system.
“So, I asked them, 'Does Delta take sick old ladies?' ” she says with a laugh.
The answer was a resounding yes.
“Looking at her, you would never have known she was sick. This was the first time we’ve had someone this age go through the line (membership process), and it was a wonderful thing,” says Toni Booker, a 23-year member of Delta and leader of the Minerva Circle’s Red Line. “We have work for you to do.”
“She convinced me they would take care of me, and help they did,” says Smith, widow of the late Rev. Charles Smith, who was the pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church for 50 years.
“You have to go through a lot to join. Some days I could barely walk. They gave me special attention to make sure I made it. I felt so safe when they were there,” she says of her Red Line group.
Unable to drive, she relied on son-in-law Isaac Patterson to take her to meetings and one of her line sisters to bring her home. Most of the time, that was Karla Hatch, who knew Smith from her work with Volunteers in Public Schools; through her mom, East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins Lewis; and through Smith’s daughter, Edris Follins Patterson.
“We would talk on the way home,” says Hatch, one of 56 members of the Red Line. “She took a liking a us. … She was always honest with us. It was an amazing, life-changing experience.”
“We all gravitated towards her. She lessened our anxiety and we all formed a lifelong bond,” adds Crystal Broussard, who refers to Smith as her “adopted mother.”
Kashanna Bridges was quickly drawn to Smith and pledged to talk with her every day.
“She is so outgoing and welcoming," says Bridges. "I love her spirit, and we quickly developed a rapport.”
Adds Booker: “You can learn a lot from someone who’s ‘seasoned.’ ”
Michelle McCalope says Smith is a woman of faith and "an inspiration to me and all of us … a great example that it's never too late to follow your dream. She set an example we can follow every day. She was just one of us.”
“It’s hard sitting, waiting on your death,” says Smith. “I felt really relieved to have these young people in my life. They really helped me, and I showed I can survive.”