With summer nearly here, now is the time to stock up on dresses and skirts. There's something about the ease of throwing on a dress and a cute pair of sandals that make can a hot day more bearable.
In recent seasons, the midi is making a comeback. This modest length can seem a little dowdy without the right accessories. However, when styled correctly, the midi makes a great silhouette.
Midi dresses and skirts hit between the knee and ankle. Keep the length slightly above the mid-point of your calf or just below it so the hem does not hit you at the thickest part of your leg.
When wearing a midi dress or skirt, it is important to define your waist — either in the design of the garment or with a belt. This keeps it from looking too fabric heavy and gives you shape.
When choosing a dress, look for solid colors or small patterns like florals, polka dots or pinstripes. Opt for a light, airy fabric to keep the look fresh.
High heels and sandals can elevate your midi look. While you might think heeled sandals are the only option, flat sandals work just as well.
If you're heading out for a day around town, a simple white sneaker is a good way to style your midi for a casual, cool-girl look. I would steer clear of clunky, big platform shoes.