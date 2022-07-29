The Heirome Gaines Chapter recently had one of its members attend National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Continental Congress' annual meeting in Washington, D.C. Brittney Kean attended as Louisiana Society DAR’s Outstanding Junior. She was chosen from a small group of other chapter Outstanding Juniors.
This year’s Continental Congress was the 131st in the society’s history. It was also the first in-person Congress since 2019. Roughly 4,000 members attended.
Kean serves as the chapter’s regent, following in the footsteps of her great-aunt and founding member Jane Randolph Kean Butler. A celebration for the chapter’s founding will be held in October in Baton Rouge.
To learn more about DAR membership, contact the Heirome Gaines Chapter at heiromegainesdar@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/HeiromeGainesChapterNSDAR.
BR Youth director celebrates 10 years
Baton Rouge Youth Coalition Executive Director Lucas Spielfogel marks a decade of leadership with the college-access, after-school program that serves local under-resourced teenagers.
In his 10 years, Spielfogel increased the coalition's high school and alumni cohorts by 500% and 862%, respectively, and volunteer participation by 567%. Spielfogel also grew the coalition's full-time team from three to 20 and its board of directors from six to 14. In 2015, he secured a donation that shifted operations from an old Spanish Town house to a 25,000-square-foot, multibuilding campus on North 11th Street.
Ochsner holds inaugural STEM Pathfinder program
Ochsner Baton Rouge held its inaugural STEM Pathfinder Program, a free, one-week educational outreach event for East Baton Rouge Parish high school students at Ochsner Medical Center's O’Neal campus.
STEM Pathfinder allows students to explore health care careers through hands-on clinical skills training sessions, science labs, hospital tours, mentoring and professional development.
Ochsner began the STEM Pathfinder Program in New Orleans in 2021. It was expanded this year to East Baton Rouge and Caddo parishes.
Interfaith Federation holds delegate meeting
The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge held recently held its delegate meeting both in person and virtually at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Board President Darrell Moses called the meeting to order, board members were acknowledged, and the organization's vision and strategy was shared by the new executive director, the Rev. Jonathan Parks.
Literature was disseminated regarding upcoming events this year to include the Annual Prayer Breakfast, Hunger Walk and Community Concert. Information was shared regarding serving at the Holy Grill and introducing the Holy Grill Kids Café this summer to include fun and creative activities such as storytelling, gardening, bookmobile, games, arts and crafts and sno-balls.
Other highlights included dialogue and fellowship with delegates of the group.