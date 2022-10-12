Take a 'Wild Ride'
Local civilian astronaut Hayley Arceneaux, the youngest American to orbit Earth, will be back in St. Francisville to sign copies of "Wild Ride: A Memoir of I.V. Drips and Rockets Ships" at The Conundrum Bookshop at 5 p.m. Friday. conundrumbooks.com
Just say Yes
The spirit-filled first Yes Fest takes place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Baton Rouge Fairgrounds. Look for carnival rides, kids' activities, tailgating, volleyball and cornhole tournaments, worship music and more. Free admission. sayyesfest.org
Watch the circus
The Acadian Circus puts on its high-energy variety show in the LASM's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at 7 p.m. Saturday. See aerial arts and LED object manipulation under custom projections in the planetarium dome. Tickets start at $10. lasm.ticketbud.com/acadian