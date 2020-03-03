A 2014 New York Times bestseller made Gary L. Stewart internationally known as possibly the son of an infamous serial killer. The spotlight will intensify when “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” airs at 8 p.m. Friday on the FX network.

The four-episode documentary, using the same title as the book written by Susan Mustafa, examines how Stewart, who was adopted as an infant, searched for his roots only to conclude that his birth father was “Zodiac,” who terrorized San Francisco in a killing spree in the 1960s that police never solved. His emotional journey is as much the focus of the documentary as the conclusion itself.

“The book was a deep dive into me,” said Stewart, who is scheduled to appear on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Friday morning to discuss the show. “The documentary will be a complete autopsy of Gary Stewart.”

Stewart’s story was interesting even without the Zodiac connection.

His parents had been a San Francisco Bay-area tabloid sensation. In 1961, Earl Van Best Jr. saw a pretty girl outside an ice cream shop and began seeing her. Best was 27. Judith Chandler was about to turn 14.

They eloped, had their marriage annulled, ran off and returned to San Francisco before Best was arrested and charged with child stealing, statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Chandler was pregnant.

San Francisco newspapers made the “Ice Cream Romance” front-page news. It got wilder when Best, out on bail, spirited Chandler out of town and began a life on the run. They were in New Orleans when she gave birth on Feb. 12, 1963. A month later, Best took the baby to Baton Rouge and abandoned him in an apartment stairwell. Both parents were arrested, ended their relationship, and the baby was put up for adoption.

Loyd and Leona Stewart adopted the baby and raised him in Baton Rouge.

Gary Stewart knew he was adopted but had not researched his origins when, in 2002, his birth mother, now named Jude Gilford, contacted him. They met, and Stewart began trying to find Best. He said he believes Best died in Mexico in 1984.

But his research turned up evidence that Stewart said he thinks shows Best was Zodiac, who killed at least five Northern California people in 1968-69 and taunted police with cryptic messages and a cipher that, he insisted, contained his identity. He sent messages to newspaper reporter Paul Avery, who was one of the reporters who had covered the “Ice Cream Romance.”

San Francisco police have interviewed and taken DNA samples from Stewart, but have neither confirmed nor ruled out Best as Zodiac, Stewart said.

The documentary, which airs in its entirety Saturday with FX on Hulu, began filming in August 2018 and is directed by Kief Davidson. It covers the information Stewart found but focuses on his quest and its toll on him. What he learned about Best could not contrast more starkly than the adoptive life he had experienced.

“This journey has taken me through the darkest days of my life, darker than a Stewart child being raised in the Stewart household should ever experience,” he said. “It’s going to be a great show.”

Stewart narrates “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” as it portrays how he uncovered details about Best, including fingerprints, handwriting analysis and similarities between photos of Best and the composite drawing used in wanted posters in the late 1960s. He also talks about people he’s interviewed since the book was published, including Best’s high school girlfriend who briefly reconnected with Best in adulthood.

“She said, ‘I saw pure evil in his eyes. I went home and I locked the door and I told my daughter never answer the phone again,’” Stewart said. “She said, ‘I had a stack of letters over the course of 20 years and I burned them.’”

Although those interested in the Zodiac mystery gravitated to the book, Stewart said he has received more reaction from those like himself who were adopted and have struggled not knowing about their family background. He said his Christian faith has been vital in dealing with what he uncovered.

“Why is this story important? Do you know how many Gary Stewarts there are out there?” he said. “Do you know how many people’s lives have been destroyed by closed adoptions in the '40s, '50s and '60s? Do you know that the suicide rate amongst people who were raised in adoptive homes is four times higher than people who were raised by their biological parents?

“Although adoption is the best thing that ever happened to me, the psychological trauma of the identity crisis that I have lived and continue to live at 57 years old is overwhelming. And I’m still here. … My testimony about what God has done for me will continue.”