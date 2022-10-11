It's described as an “all you can tweet” plant feast for a reason.
The LSU Hilltop Arboretum's 39th annual PlantFest! offers it all — trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, ferns, fruits, gingers, camellias, incredible edibles, ornamental grasses, and more that run the gamut from native and traditional to eclectic and electric newcomers.
To spice up the mix, plants are imported from a diversity of nurseries located in Louisiana and Texas. More than 5,000 plants will be included, representing 600 different species. Some are making their debut at Hilltop this year.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the arboretum, 11855 Highland Road between Bluebonnet and Siegen Lane. Patrons are asked to review the shopping guidelines and site map beforehand, as well as the shoppers parking map on at www.lsu.edu/hilltop.
The sale uses self-serve shopping, which means each person is 100% responsible for managing their purchases and getting them to their car. Bringing your own wagon and helper is recommended. There will be no Hilltop wagons, holding areas, cart runners or car loaders. Face masks are encouraged, but not required, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"A handful of knowledgeable plant folks will be on hand to help shoppers with plant selections," a news release says. "Plant display vignettes that bedazzle with color, or speak to those who want to go native or attract butterflies will help you get growing."
Check the website for a complete listing of all participating vendors and the specific plants for sale.
The Arboretum offers both a tax and a membership incentive that add up to 20% in savings on plants purchased during the sale and may include additional benefits based on membership level. Those becoming a member of the Friends of Hilltop Arboretum by close of business Wednesday can take part in a member-only plant shopping day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.