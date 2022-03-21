Baton Rouge General is bringing back its “Find the Right Fit” event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, at its Bluebonnet location, 8585 Picardy Ave.
The event will bring together local experts on health and skin, jewelry, bras, glasses and more, all with the goal of finding the right fit for each woman in attendance.
“Find the Right Fit” is designed to be interactive, with the chance to chat with BRG gynecologists, primary care physicians and nutritionists, and visit with local vendors who can provide personalized fittings and recommendations, from brows to body shape. Registration at brgeneral.org/fit is required, and the cost is $10.
“Whether it’s a bra, skin care or jeans, as women we often wonder ‘does this fit me?’” said Dr. Candee Moore, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at BRG. “What works for one woman doesn’t work for the next — and we see that every day in our line of work. We want women to feel empowered in every aspect of their health and wellness, and this type of event is a great chance for a little self-care.”
Local businesses participating in “Find the Right Fit” include Bra Genie, Soma, European Wax Center and Williamson Eye Center. In addition to the fittings and demonstrations, attendees have the chance to win door prizes.
Attendees can also enjoy mimosas, food and music. Posh Pop will be on hand with gourmet popcorn samples.