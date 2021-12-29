Join in the revelry
Ring in 2022 at Red Stick Revelry in Rhorer Plaza downtown starting at 8 p.m. Friday. Live music and laser light shows will be followed by the descent of "the Red Stick" and a fireworks show at midnight. downtownbatonrouge.org.
Get your skate on
There are only a few days remaining to take in Ice Skating on the River at the Raising Cane's River Center. Session times are available daily through Monday (except for New Year's Day). Tickets are $12-$14. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
Visit a museum for free
It's Free First Sunday and that means no admission fee for the afternoon (times vary) at several local museums, including Magnolia Mound, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana's Old State Capitol and the LSU Center for River Studies.