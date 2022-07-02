Baton Rouge Concert Band
The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform its Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The band will be performing such marches as “National Emblem” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever," along with patriotic favorites “America, The Beautiful," “God Bless the USA,” and a medley of other traditional tunes from Americana. Admission is free. For more information, visit brcb.org.
'Responding to History'
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "Mario Moore: Responding to History," on Thursday, July 14. The show runs through Oct. 23. Coinciding with the show will be a gallery talk at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 18, and a virtual artist talk with Mario Moore at a time to be determined in the fall. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
'The Color Purple'
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of the musical, "The Color Purple," opening Thursday, July 14, in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive on campus. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students by visiting newventuretheatre.org. For more information, call (225) 588-7576.
Artist-in-residence
On June 1, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine began an artist-in-residence program; this is the first time this has been done at a veterinary school in the United States. The inaugural artist is Shelby Prindaville, of Sioux City, Iowa, whose residency runs from through July 31 and will culminate with a public art exhibition at the veterinary school.
Prindaville has taken the brave approach of incorporating into her paintings stains, dyes, paper and other materials used by clinicians and researchers at LSU Vet Med. She has completed two paintings so far and is working on several more pieces, allowing scientists to see the beauty of their work through the eyes of an artist.
Artists-in-residence will generate multiple pieces of art, and each artist will leave one work of art to remain in LSU Vet Med’s permanent collection. Prindaville will give a public lecture preceding her exhibition opening on July 25. She earned her master of fine arts degree at LSU and now serves as Art Department chair and associate professor of art at Morningside University. To see her work, visit shelbyprindaville.com.
'Sound of Music'
Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "The Sound of Music," opening Thursday, July 14, at the theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30 by calling (225) 647-1230 or visiting actgonzales.org.