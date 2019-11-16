Sip & Stroll Downtown, hosted by the Greater Baton Rouge chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
The event will be held at The Trademark on Third, 326 Third St., and The Loft at Cecelia, 421 N. Third St., in downtown Baton Rouge.
Tickets are $75, with a VIP ticket at $100, which provides an additional hour of entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. with Champagne and sushi at Tsunami, 100 Lafayette St.
Sip & Stroll will feature progressive wine and food pairings from local LRA member restaurants at downtown venues. General admission guests will start at 6:30 p.m. at The Trademark for wine, hors d’oeuvres and a live auction while listening to the sounds of The Michael Foster Project. From there, it's on to The Loft at Cecelia to polish off the night with more food, wine and cocktails.
Scheduled to participate in the event are Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar, Cecelia Creole Bistro, Duvic’s, The Gilded Artichoke, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, Kalurah Street Grill, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Neat Wines, Phil’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant, Portobello’s Grill, Reinhart Foodservice, Republic National Distributing Company, The River Room and Rouj Creole.
Among the auction items are private dining packages, sporting events tickets, a “Date Night for a Year” package and more.
A portion of the proceeds from Sip & Stroll will benefit the LRA Education Foundation, which will use the money raised to further promote the restaurant industry as a career choice through its restaurant management and culinary arts program, ProStart, offered at 60 high schools statewide, 19 in the greater Baton Rouge area. It will also enhance the restaurant community through expanded educational and career opportunities, including culinary and hospitality scholarships.
For tickets, go to LRA.org and click on the “upcoming events” tab. General admission tickets will also be available at the door for $75.
For more information, contact LRA Chapter Member Services Coordinator Britney Ford, at bford@lra.org or (225) 240-7189.