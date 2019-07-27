Dining by Design, a luxury dining event to benefit Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center, will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.
The 4 p.m. event combines the culinary artistry of chefs with the originality of local designers and florists to create a feast for the eyes and palate.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, a casual dinner event, Chillin’ & Grillin’, will be held at White Oak Estate & Gardens, 17660 George O'Neal Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a meal prepared by chef John Folse and a chance to meet the chefs and designers for the Sunday night event.
Annually, six nationally known chefs and four local chefs are selected to participate in Dining by Design. The national chefs each serve a chateau-style table of 20 gold-level guests (tickets are $1,000 each) while local chefs serve silver-level tables of 10 (tickets are $500 each). Folse, who hosts the event, serves the bronze-level tables (tickets are $250 each).
A silent auction, open to the public, begins online Sunday, Aug. 5, and concludes at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18. To bid on such items as jewelry; New Orleans hotel packages; a dinner for 10 with Sister Dulce at Chef John Folse’s White Oak Estate & Gardens; original artwork from well-known local artists; hunting gear from Synergy and more, visit cypressspringsprayercenter.org.
An auction for two LSU football 50-yard-line season tickets ends at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. To bid, visit diningbydesignbr.com.
Tickets for Dining by Design can be purchased at BonTempsTix.com. Tickets for Chillin’ & Grillin’ can be purchased at EventBrite.com. For more information about the silent auction, raffles or to purchase event tickets contact Joyce Chaney at Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center at (225) 752-8480.
This year's gold-level chefs are Hartmut Handke, of Handke's Cuisine in Dublin, Ohio; Charles Carroll, of River Oaks Country Club in Houston; Seth Shipley, of Belle Meade Country Club in Nashville, Tennessee; Chris Sherrill, of Chris Sherrill Events in Gulf Shores, Alabama; Brandon Boudet, of Little Dom's in Los Angeles; and John J. O’Leary, of Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, Connecticut.
Local chefs at silver-level tables are Jared Tees, of L’Auberge; Dondi McNulty, of The Little Village; Barrett Meeks, of Mansurs on the Boulevard; and Frederick Terluin, of Ruffino’s. The reception hors d’oeuvres will be prepared by chef Peter Sclafani, of Phil’s Oyster Bar.
Each guest will be served either an appetizer or soup course that will include shrimp or crawfish as an ingredient.
“The creativity of each chef is remarkable,” said Folse, president of The Sister Dulce Foundation, located at Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center, and managing partner of Restaurant R’evolution in New Orleans. “We basically give the chefs two ‘must use’ ingredients: shrimp or crawfish and certified Angus beef. Their creativity explodes from there.”
The team of florists and designers for gold-level tables are: Designs by Milissa, Milissa Duhe; Dennis Hargroder; Billy Heroman’s Flowers & Gifts, Buzzy and Susie Heroman; Jake’s on the Avenue, Jake Sibley; Interior Design Associates, Phyllis Brister and Earl Savoie; and Spaces by Erin Tew, Erin DeBossier Tew.
Silver-level table designers are Trey Marino’s Central Florist & Gifts, Trey Marino III; The Plantation Florist, Kali Marionneaux; Bee’s Wedding and Event Floral Designs, Eric and Carolyn Fredricks; and A Cottage Path, Lea Richardson.
Bronze-level table designers are The Flower Girls, Kathy Broha and Staci Duhé; Mandy Mey Kinchen Designs, Mandy Mey Kinchen; Alexander’s Highland Market, Angel King, Kelly and Lathan Alexander; and Original Heroman’s Florist, Zachary, David Heroman.
The Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center, located on 56 acres in Baton Rouge, is open to all regardless of religious affiliation.