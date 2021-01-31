The Women's Council of Greater BR installed its 2021 officers and board members at an online meeting on Jan. 14.
Former President Kristina Dobson conducted the ceremony installing Soncheree Johnson, president; Ariel Dixon, vice president; DeVan Perrilloux, secretary; Debra Gonzalez, treasurer; Faye Ferdinand, assistant treasurer; Eileen Kennedy, historian and parliamentarian; Anita White, immediate past president; and board members Jaimie Smith, Marilyn Mayeux, Tana Boudreaux, JiJi Jones, Shana Augustus, Monica Ardoin and Lois Folse.
During the group picture session on Jan. 18, White presented to the newly elected officers and board members the traditional link to the chain that together produces a strong and successful organization. The Women's Council works to connect, promote and empower women.