FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"WILLY WONKA JR.": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. More than 30 youngsters ages 7-15 perform this musical adventure based on Roald Dahl’s classic "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." $12. citedesarts.org.
SATURDAY
WAIT WHAT? — A COMEDY DRINKING GAME: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Enjoy a stand-up comedy showcase mixed with a drinking game. $5.
SUNDAY
ARTMOSPHERE BRUNCH MIA MONTERO: 11 a.m., 902 Johnston St., Lafayette.
LAKE KINCAID STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING TRIP: 1:30 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Explore the sloughs and fingers of this beautiful reservoir. Following the paddle, a healthy lunch will be provided. $59. fareharbor.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by Mikel Albagdadi, featuring Brandon Philly and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
THURSDAY
DOWNTOWN DATE NIGHT: 6:30 p.m., Deuxième Vie Creative, 549 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Enjoy dinner out downtown while your child is having fun creating art using repurposed materials. $30 for advanced registration. 2eviecreative.org.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Tina Girouard: Parts Known and Unknown," "Artists' Alliance Revisited 2018," "Shelf Life," "Evan Koch: Laminae Verso" and "Benjamin Guidry-Azonal." acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Marina Zurkow: Mesocosm" through Aug. 15, "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18; "Spotlight on Francis Pavy" through July 28; and "Your Town: A History of Culture and Community" through Sept. 1. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Two-week program series History Mythbusters runs daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9-22. Staff will discuss commonly-believed myths and present the facts behind each myth. www.LaStateParks.com.
