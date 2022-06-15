Viewers can catch the first episode of the Jase and Jep Robertson-starring FOX Nation series "Duck Family Treasure" starting Monday.
FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel.
The West Monroe brothers, who gained fame on A&E's "Duck Dynasty" reality series, will embark on a treasure hunt, metal detectors in hand, with their Uncle Si Robertson, who also starred on "Duck Dynasty," and history expert Murry Crowe.
The Robertsons stay in their home state for the new series' first four episodes, which unfold in Jena, Epps, Natchitoches, Baskin and Rayville.
A new episode of the 10-episode freshman season will become available each week.
"Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts and hidden gems," according to a show synopsis.
In addition, the show will showcase the people, places and lessons the brothers encounter on their latest adventure; Jase and Jep Robertson's wives, Missy and Jessica Robertson; and other members of the Robertson family.
"Duck Dynasty," which premiered in 2012, followed the quirky, close-knit conservative clan and their booming duck call manufacturing business. The show was a ratings hit for the network. After 11 seasons, the final "Duck Dynasty" episode aired in March 2017. Since then, the family has branched out with podcasts, Facebook Watch series and films.
FOX Nation has aired the original "Duck Dynasty" since 2020.
Warm Springs Productions is producing the new show alongside Executive Producer Jase Robertson, the Robertsons' Tread Lively Entertainment with Korie Robertson (brother Willie Robertson's wife) and Zach Dasher serving as executive producers. Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce will serve as executive producers for Warm Springs.
FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs as well as DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.