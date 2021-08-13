As Baton Rouge area medical facilities fill with COVID-19 patients, BR Answer the Call is again stepping up to make life a little more bearable for front-line workers — one meal or treat at a time.
On any given day, the volunteer group delivers lunch, dinner, desserts and more to support those caught up in fighting the deadly virus.
It makes a dark time a little bit brighter, said Ryan Valentine, COVID-19 intensive care unit director at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
“People don’t realize how small things can have that type of impact on them,” Valentine said. “It may not seem like much to somebody, but the small things like that — having food, dinner or lunch brought to them — makes them feel like they’re appreciated.”
That was only half the reason Shannon Hultberg and Kathryn Rothkamm created BR Answer the Call in March 2020 when the pandemic started filling hospitals.
The other half: Helping locally owned eateries stay in business at a time when lockdown restrictions kept restaurants from offering in-person dining.
The two women raised roughly $20,000 and brought food to OLOL, both Baton Rouge General Medical Center locations, Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary, Point Coupee General Hospital in New Roads, East Louisiana State Hospital in Jackson and several clinics that did COVID-19 testing, Hultberg said. Theirs was one of several grassroots efforts to help the food service industry.
Participating restaurants were BLDG 5, Café Americain, City Port Brasserie and Bar, Mason’s Grill, Rocco’s, Roly Poly, Rotolo’s pizzeria, Serop’s on Corporate Boulevard, Southfin Southern Poke and The Chimes.
“The community is awesome to us,” said Sami Kobrossi, who runs the Serop’s Cafe on Corporate Boulevard, of his reason to participate. “They always help us out. Everybody was kind and nice and kept us going.”
The effort continued until COVID-19 cases and business restrictions began easing later in 2020, and Hultberg assumed BR Answer the Call would not be needed again.
But the most recent viral surge blamed on the delta variant made her realize she was wrong. In the interim, Rothkamm has moved out of state, but Hultberg already had the contacts to jumpstart the effort.
In a little over a week, volunteers have delivered 350 meals from Serop’s, Rocco’s and The Jambalaya Shoppe, desserts from MiMi Pralines, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Crumbl Cooies, as well as care packages donated by St. Joseph’s Academy students containing water, lip balm, face wipes, granola bars and chocolate chip cookies.
In gratitude for last year’s support, Serop’s has donated meals to three of the facilities.
“The nurses and the staff that come out, the stories that they tell us, not only is morale low, but a lot of them, they’re stressed,” Hultberg said. “They’ve seen very sick patients that are very young on ventilators. Some of them have anxiety — ‘I can’t sleep’ — and things like that.
“I just think no matter where you stand politically, no matter where you stand on the vaccination debate … we need to let these people know we support them, we care about them, we thank them so much for everything they’re doing," Hultberg said. "Our hospitals are very stressed right now, so if we can do just one act of kindness for them and let them know they’re remembered, that’s what we want to do.”
