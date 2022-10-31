Oh, a face mask. Many hear those two words and think of the pandemic.
During October, others may think of ghosts, goblins or clowns. Though, if Halloween's not your favorite, there's an alternative mask that's not itchy or scary. In fact, a Korean face mask is soothing, calming or even detoxifying.
The use of face masks as a beauty agent goes back centuries, even millennia — whether the masks were made of olive oil, spices, avocados, aloe vera, eggs, crushed shells and more.
In recent years, Korea has taken therapeutic face masks to a new level as the cosmetics and skin care industry looks for more ways to pamper or help women, in particular, rejuvenate their skin or banish signs of aging. Today's face masks use a variety of ingredients from a variety of serums, natural ingredients like cucumbers, acai berries, honey or avocados to hydrogels, foil and charcoal.
Here at The Advocate, we set up a mini-spa in our photography studio and convinced a number of employees to try out a variety of face masks and give us their feedback. According to package instructions, "wearing" the face mask for between 15-20 minutes is recommended.
At our mini-spa, each individual selected his or her mask from the 20 or so we had on hand. The face masks touted a plethora of benefits for the skin, including hydration, brightening effects, acne control or pore care. All but one was white, laden with various serums, cool and slightly goopy. Once in place, the masks felt surprisingly restorative, according to each person who tried one.
Candace Morgan, who used a Célavi Cucumber facial mask, said she could tell the difference in her skin for the rest of the day. This was the first time Morgan tried a Korean-style face mask, but she says she would absolutely use one again.
By the afternoon, Morgan said she typically has oily skin around her nose and chin, but the face mask helped with that.
"I liked the moisture that it provided to my skin and how glowing my skin looked," she said.
Matthew Albright also agreed that there was a noticeable difference in his skin after using the Oscar Mayer bologna face mask, which, according to the packaging, was inspired by those who used to make masks out of their bologna as kids.
"I have pretty oily skin, so I didn’t notice [a difference] right away," Albright said of the supposed hydrating and restoring benefits of the so-called bologna mask. "But my desk is right under an AC vent, and that often dries me out through the day, and it noticeably did not after I used the face mask."
Some face masks also claim to have anti-aging effects with ingredients like ceramide for moisture retention.
Jill Stokeld, who used the Facetory Sun Bae soothing mask, said her skin looked less dull and even dewy.
"I was pleasantly surprised. I might be tempted to try others that claim more age-defying benefits — Lord knows I need them," Stokeld said.
If you'd rather relax with some spa music at home while experimenting with a 10-step skin care routine than go to a Halloween party, we recommend starting with a sheet face mask. Cucumbers are optional.